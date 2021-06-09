Sean Kanan spotlighted in ‘Real Conversations with Jacob Young’ mental health podcast

Sean Kanan in 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'

Emmy-nominated actor Sean Kanan (“Studio City”) is spotlighted in Jacob Young’s mental health podcast “Real Conversations with Jacob Young.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

The podcast is hosted by Emmy award-winning actor Jacob Young, and it is sponsored by Boys Town. Young and Kanan’s entire podcast episode may be heard by clicking here.

Kanan is a multifaceted entertainer, he is an author, comedian, writer, actor, and producer. Early on in his career, he was chosen by award-winning director John Avildsen rom over 2,000 hopefuls for the role of Mike Barnes in “Karate Kid III.” He went on to play the iconic roles of Deacon Sharpe in “The Bold and The Beautiful” and “The Young and The Restless,” as well a A.J. Quartermaine on “General Hospital.”

He also competed in the Italian version of the reality dancing competition, “Dancing with the Stars,” where he lasted nine weeks.

Kanan created the Emmy award-winning digital drama series “Studio City,” along with co-created Jason Antognoli. It is directed by Emmy nominee Timothy Woodward Jr. “Studio City” is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

As an actor, he penned the following books “The Modern Gentleman,” “Cooking and Entertaining with Sean Kanan” (Dunham Books), and “Secret of My Success.” He spends his free time studying martial arts, writing scripts, cooking, performing his stand-up routine and further pursuing the study of such languages as Italian, French, Mandarin, Russian, and Japanese.

This year, he released his new book “Way of the Cobra.” For more information on this book, check out its website.

On the philanthropy side of things, Kanan also dedicates much of his time to numerous charitable and nonprofit endeavors including ASPCA, anti-bullying, and the Red Cross.