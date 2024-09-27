Sean and Michele Kanan talk about their book ‘Way of the Cobra Couples’

Sean and Michele Kanan. Photo Credit: Nick Peruto

Emmy winners Sean and Michele Kanan (“Studio City”) chatted about their new book “Way of the Cobra Couples.”

This is the third installment in Kanan’s acclaimed “Way of the Cobra” self-motivational series, and this time, he is joined by Michele, his co-sensei and life partner.

‘Way of the Cobra Couples’ book

In this book, Sean and Michele are giving readers a glimpse into their world, as they are sharing the insights, experiences, and strategies that have helped them build a

thriving partnership—both as a couple and as individuals.

On their experience writing it, Michele said, “I thought it was really fun. I don’t really like to talk about myself a lot; I am a private person, but we really opened up about our relationship, and things that are personal to us.”

“I was hesitant about telling how the sausage is made, but in the end, I thought it came out really good. I think we shared enough about our relationship to inspire other people to look at their relationship and find the happiness in it,” Michele said.

Unlike his previous books, where Sean’s solo voice guided readers toward personal growth, this new installment is a shared journey, offering two perspectives and a roadmap for relationships.

Whether you’re married, dating, or searching for the right partner, “Way of Cobra Couples” provides practical tools and wisdom to help people achieve a higher level of happiness and strength together.

Utilizing the metaphor of karate, “Way of the Cobra Couples” organizes its chapters by belt color, each one representing a new level of mastery in relationships.

As readers progress through the belts, they gain practical tools for communication, trust, and personal growth—all while maintaining a sense of humor and fun, essential ingredients for any thriving partnership.

“Becoming a Cobra Couple means growing and evolving together while maintaining your individual identity,” Sean said. “Love is not enough; it requires wisdom, strategy, and intentionality. Michele and I have been blessed with this incredible gift, and we

want everyone to experience it.”

Book event at The Grove in Los Angeles

They are looking forward to their book launch event on October 8th at 7 p.m. at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles, California. “The book event will be at The Grove, and I am very excited about it,” Sean said.

‘It will be moderated by Mike Torchia. Michele and I will also read from the book and there will be a Q & A,” he added.

Lessons learned from this book

On the lessons learned from this book, Sean said, “For me, it showed me how far I’ve come as a man and learning about what it takes to have a successful relationship. It definitely is an exercise of putting your partner first and acknowledging that a relationship is an organic relationship, and it is either growing or withering.”

“You need to constantly nurture them. It was a good experience for me to write this book with Michele, and the act of writing it with Michele was very bonding,” Sean added.

In addition, Sean is known for his acting work in “The Bold and The Beautiful” as Deacon Sharpe and “Cobra Kai” as bad boy Mike Barnes.

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6

“It was an incredible experience,” Sean said about “Cobra Kai” Season 6. “It’s the last season and it was awesome to be a part of something that has become a worldwide phenomenon. It was great to reprise a role that I took on 35 years ago and be able to revisit it with an evolution of the character,” he said.

“At the end of the day, it was a lot of fun, especially to have fight scenes and work with Ralph Macchio and William Zapka and other people from the Miyagiverse,” Sean admitted.

“It was an amazing experience,” Sean reiterated.

Sean Kanan on Martin and Jesse Kove

He had great words about actors Martin Kove and Jesse Kove. “I know both of them very well,” Sean said.

“While we didn’t work together this time in ‘Cobra Kai,’ I’ve known Martin for a long time. He is like an uncle to me. I love Martin, his son Jesse and his daughter Rachel. Martin and I have done a play together, and I’ve done his podcast, and he just holds a very special place in my heart,” he elaborated.

‘The Bold and The Beautiful’

“It has been fantastic,” he exclaimed about “The Bold and The Beautiful.” “Next year will be my 25th year since I started this show and I’ve never been as passionate in playing the role as I started. I look forward to being there for quite a while.”

Sean praised his “luminous” on-screen acting partner Kimberlin Brown.

“Kimberlin is wonderful to work with,” he exclaimed. “I am really fortunate to have a creative partner on the show that I trust. We have a lot of fun together, and we will continue to do our best to come up with out of the box ways to portray these two characters, Deacon and Sheila.”

Sean Kanan on Mark Grossman

Over at the sister soap opera “The Young and The Restless” is Emmy-nominated actor Mark Grossman, who plays Adam Newman, and Sean had great words about Grossman.

“I love Mark,” he exclaimed. “I had first met him when we did the film ‘South32’ and he is such a nice guy, and a terrific actor. I am really happy for Mark’s success; it is all well-deserved.”

Closing thoughts on the new book

For fans and readers, Michele said, “I want readers to realize that this is not a therapy book; it is not looking for what is wrong in your relationship. It is looking for what is right in your relationship and celebrating those things.”

“It offers strategies that people need to help your relationship thrive, and if you hit a plateau, to reinvigorate it. Also, if you are single, and if you are looking for someone to be the one, understand that it starts with you and with you being ready, having a clear idea of who you are and what you want,” Sean said.

“I think that people who liked my two previous books will like this one because it has the same structure and Michele is my co-sensei,” Sean said.

To learn more about “Way of the Cobra,” check out its official website.

For more information on Sean Kanan, follow him on Instagram.