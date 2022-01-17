Connect with us

'Scream' reigns supreme, ousting 'Spider-Man' in N.America

This weekend, the new Paramount horror film release “Scream” leapt to the top of the North American box office.

Published

Actor David Arquette (L) is seen at a January 13, 2022 screening in Los Angeles of 'Scream,' along with director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and screenwriter Kevin Williamson - Copyright AFP/File Ozan KOSE
New Paramount release “Scream” leapt to the top of the North American box office this weekend, showing the continuing lure of horror films while finally toppling “Spider-Man,” industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

The latest reimagining of the “Scream” franchise earned $30.6 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period en route to an expected $35 million for the full four-day Martin Luther King Jr. holiday — more positive news for an industry still struggling with Covid-19.

David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research called it a strong opening for the slasher film, even if the latest “Scream” sequel didn’t scare up numbers like “Halloween 12,” which opened to $49.4 million last October.

Still, Paramount has already managed to recoup its relatively modest $25 million budget.

As in the original “Scream” from 1996, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette star.

Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” slipped to second place, taking in a still-healthy $20.8 million ($26 million for the four-day weekend) as its monthlong box office reign came to an end. It has now earned Sony $704 million domestically and $926 million internationally.

In third was Universal’s family-friendly “Sing 2,” at $8.3 million ($10 million for four days). The voice cast of the animated musical includes Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey, Bobby Cannavale, Pharrell Williams and Bono.

Fourth spot went to another Universal film, spy thriller “The 355,” at $2.3 million ($3 million). It stars Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong’o.

And in fifth was “The King’s Man” from 20th Century, at $2.3 million ($3 million). Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans and Matthew Goode star in the spy action comedy.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

“Belle” ($1.6 million; $2 million for four days)

“American Underdog” ($1.6 million; $1.9 million)

“West Side Story” ($948,000; $1.2 million)

“The Matrix: Resurrections” ($815,000; $1 million)

“Licorice Pizza” ($800,000; $950,000)

