Scott Michael Foster, Kevin Bigley and Kate Cobb discuss their film ‘Okie’

Scott Michael Foster and Kevin Bigley in 'Okie.' Photo Courtesy of Okie

Scott Michael Foster, Kevin Bigley and Kate Cobb discussed their new film “Okie.”

Kate Cobb directed from a screenplay by Kevin Bigley. The synopsis is: Louie (played by Scott Michael Foster) is a wealthy writer, who returns to his beleaguered hometown after his father passes away.

The town, a weathered setting, and its people, equally worn, have served as the spiritual muses for Louie’s popular, rustic anthology.

Upon his return, Louie is reunited with his childhood friends Travis (Kevin Bigley) and Lainey (Kate Cobb), the very same people he utilized as central characters in his pretentious novels.

Favorite part of the movie

“My favorite part of playing Louie is the dichotomy of how he would handle people from his past,” Foster said. “Louie felt like he had to be polite because he thought he was this celebrity, but the minute people would turn their backs, he would talk trash about them. The dichotomy of his character was fascinating to play.”

“My favorite part about the movie was that all Kevin had to do was five pushups to gain 30 pounds of muscle,” Foster said with a sweet laugh. “Just to witness Kevin put on muscle weight as if it was nothing was my favorite part of the film,” Foster admitted.

Bigley remarked, “I love my character because it was a personification of where I’m from. It was really cool to play something that I felt was cool and interesting. I was like a coyote. It was really fun to play opposite Scott’s dichotomy. It was fun to play the friendship aspect and the barbed human being, so it was really enjoyable.”

Cobb on juggling the roles of director and actress

Cobb spoke about juggling the roles of director and actress. “It was a lot to do,” she noted.

“I felt very fortunate to play this character,” Cobb acknowledged. She is somebody who is self-sufficient, vulnerable and a little strong but also, she is looking for something. It was a real pleasure to get to play her but also to step away and be involved with everyone else’s character.”

Lessons learned from this screenplay

On the lessons learned from this screenplay, Foster reflected, “There was so much exploring when I read that screenplay. Honestly, there was too much exploring… it is not safe for television.”

“I learned that making an indie movie with friends is the best way to do it. When you are doing it with friends, it felt very collaborative, honest, and we get to have fun. It felt like summer camp for us,” Foster expressed.

Bigley said, “From an acting standpoint, it was really nice to play something that felt so close to how I grew up and where I am from. It was a nice authentic role that I didn’t really want to let go.”

“As a writer, I learned about letting go of the script. Scott did his own thing, and Kate ends up as the director, who is overseeing a lot of the editing and post-production,” Bigley added.

Cobb stated, “We learned so much about production and how to run a production smoothly. I learned very quickly about the kind of set I would like to run and the kind of people I would like to be around to work with.”

“Also, there is nothing in this world more fun than making an indie film with people that you know and love,” Cobb added.

Still from ‘Okie.’ Photo Courtesy of ‘Okie,’ Gravitas Ventures.

The digital age

“The digital age makes things easier,” Cobb said. “From a filmmaking standpoint, it is easier to get your projects out there generally, which is good. It is opening a lot of doors for indie filmmakers to get their projects seen.”

“It really helps with promotion. Now, we are looking at what streamers are going to be the ideal fit for this film. It will be revolving process but a really cool one,” Bigley added.

Advice for young and aspiring actors and filmmakers

For young and emerging filmmakers, Cobb stated, “I would say ‘learn how to do as many jobs as you can.’ This industry is perpetuating this myth of gatekeeping.”

“You can do anything, and you can get anything done; it just requires finding out the avenues to do that and collaborating with people around you. Also, working nonstop, and you can get there,” she added.

Stage of their lives

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Foster said, “Ascension.”

Bigley said, “Chapter 20: Unbelievable fame and wealth and adulation.” “It’s just starting and it’s a really good read,” Bigley admitted.

Cobb said, “The War of Art, Part II.”

Superpowers of choice

On their superpowers of choice, Foster said, “To be able to change someone’s mind.”

Bigley selected that he would love to “fly,” while Cobb’s superpower would be “teleportation.”

Kevin Bigley on ‘Upload’

Bigley recalled his experience in “Upload. “It was very good,” he admitted. “It was seven years of my life and now it has come to an end. I am really stoked. I don’t know when the final season is coming out but hopefully, it will be out soon.”

Bigley praised Robbie Amell for being “a great guy.”

Success

On their definition of success, Cobb and Bigley remarked, “Success is when you are able to fill your days with the things that you love. It’s the freedom to follow your desires and you want to do.”

“Freedom is the ultimate amount of happiness. Even working hard is great as long as it’s on something that you care about and enjoy,” they concurred.

“Also, living without fear of anything,” Bigley added.

Closing thoughts on the film

For fans and viewers, Foster remarked about the movie, “Don’t take your past for granted.”

“Your point of view is very relative,” he said. “A lot of times, it is based on where you come from and your relationship with where you come from.”

“Also, don’t be judgmental of people that have made different choices than you in their lives,” he concluded.

Read More: “Okie” film review