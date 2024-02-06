Scott Evans talks about hosting ‘Couple to Throuple’ on Peacock

Scott Evans. Photo Credit: Tony Bowen

Emmy-nominated host Scott Evans (“Access Hollywood”) chatted about hosting the new original series “Couple to Throuple” on Peacock.

‘Couple to Throuple’ on Peacock

The 10-episode season will roll out in weekly batches of three beginning Thursday, February 8. The season finale will stream separately. “That has been amazing,” he exclaimed. “This experience has been insane in the best way. I am very excited that this Thursday we are dropping our first three episodes.”

Evans is joined by relationship expert Dr. Shamyra Howard as a co-host. This new Peacock original series follows four curious couples through the world of polyamory as they experiment with bringing a third partner into their relationship.

“It was a dream to work with Dr. Shamyra. It felt like two old friends getting together for the very first time,” he said. “We instantly had a strong bond and chemistry. I am incredibly proud of her and excited for what she is doing.”

“As a streamer, Peacock has been forging its own path. It is really making its mark,” he said. “With ‘Couple to Throuple,’ Peacock is not only making a show that is loud, but a show that is good.”

“We’ve never seen anything like ‘Couple to Throuple’ on television before,” he admitted. “Also, the diversity in this experience is so real and authentic. It is an eye-opening experience, and I think a lot of people are going to be surprised with this show.”

“I am very excited about the conversations that this series is going to start,” he added.

Scott Evans of ‘Access Hollywood.’ Photo Credit: Joel Barhamand

‘Access Hollywood’

Presently, Evans serves as a co-host for “Access Hollywood” and he has conducted interviews for red carpets at the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards, the 2024 Golden Globes, the Critic’s Choice Awards, and most recently, the 2024 Grammy Awards.

“‘Access Hollywood’ has been going great,” Evans exclaimed. “Another day, another dollar. Right after the Grammy Awards, I will be going straight into the Super Bowl in Las Vegas and then, I leave for Atlanta, and from Atlanta, I go to Indianapolis… Then, I will be off to Italy for Milan Fashion Week,” he said.

Working with Mario Lopez on ‘Access Hollywood’

Evans had great words about working with Mario Lopez on “Access Hollywood.” “First of all, the dude doesn’t age,” Evans said. “I don’t know what the sacrifice was or what the prayer was, but whatever it is, I want it. I want in,” Evans said with a sweet laugh.

‘Ladies of the ’80s’ film

In the Lifetime holiday film “Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas,” he played the role of Tommy Johnson. He shared the screen with such veteran actresses as Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Gray, Donna Mills, and Nicollette Sheridan.

“That was unreal,” he said. “We finished literally right before the strike. I loved running lines with Nicollette Sheridan. It was wild, the cast was great. We had a blast, and it was a lot of fun to do.”

“Larry Thompson is a very solution-oriented individual, he was incredibly gracious and accommodating. He had great energy on set and it was a very collaborative environment. I had never been on a set like that before. It was a lot of fun,” he said.

“It was nice to hear and see everyone’s responses to it. People really love those five ladies, and those ladies have never been together like that in one project. It was pretty cool,” he added.

When asked if he would ever host his own game show, Evans responded, “Can you let someone know that I am ready. I would love to host a game show, especially something around music, dance, or trivia. It is an art to be able to host a game show, and to do that well. That would be a dream of mine.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Evans said, “Expansion.” “What it took to enrich oneself,” he said. “Having deeper connections to my friends and my family members. I’ve been taking the bull by the horn, so to speak.”

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, he revealed, “I would love to fly because I’m sick of traffic. The power of flight, by far, would be the one.”

Dream interview subjects

Evans listed President Barack Obama, as well as Jay-Z and Beyonce (together) as his dream interview subjects to someday spotlight. “I would love to interview Barack Obama because he is in the entertainment space right now with their Netflix deal,” he said.

“I would love to see the Jay-Z and Beyonce dynamic, how they interact with one another, and how they are together. These three would be where I would want to go,” Evans added.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Evans said, “Success, to me, means being in a position to make work that I am proud of because I believe in it and I believe it is necessary.”

“Success is the ability to collaborate with friends and people that I admire. Success is the freedom to be able to collaborate and disseminate work that we are proud of,” he expressed.

“Success is also starting to include different dynamics for my family, so I am very excited about what that could be and what could look like. Also, success is freedom and peace of mind,” he added.

For more information on TV personality and host Scott Evans, follow him on Instagram.