Saree McIntosh talks about her new music and future plans

Saree McIntosh. Photo Credit: Araya Doheny Photography

Actress and singer-songwriter Saree McIntosh chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about new music and her future plans.

On her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, “You never know what could inspire a song, sometimes I purposely sit down and decide to write something, and other times I’ll randomly get an idea and start from there. For example, my brother and I were on a flight to Denver, and we just watched the movie ‘Yesterday’.”

She continued, “In the film, there is a scene where they have a competition to see who can write the best song in 10 minutes, so we did that, and by the end, I had written my song ‘Pebble.’ Other times could be like when I wrote ‘Right Before my Eyes’ I wasn’t planning on writing that day, but I felt a little anxious, so I started writing to help me feel better.

“I’ve noticed that I get a lot of inspiration from movies, other people’s lives, scenarios that I make up in my head, and dreams I’ve had. Other than lyrics, when I come up with melodies or chords usually, I sit at the piano and freestyle until I hear something that I like, or I could already have a tune stuck in my head, and then I build from it,” she said.

“At other times I’ll be playing something on the piano, and my dad will come in with something he hears, and we sit down and write together. The bottom line is I’m inspired by things I’ve experienced, but also things that I imagine. I don’t think you have to experience something directly to be a good songwriter. I believe a good songwriter can create a scenario in their heads and write about it,” she explained.

On her future plans, she said, “I’m releasing one of my favorite tracks in the summer, and it’s called ‘Trust Me Baby.’ I think this song has one of the best chorus melodies I’ve ever written, and I’m super excited to release it. I want to release some music videos and I’m hoping that I can perform live soon. Also, I will be traveling to L.A. soon to meet with record labels.”

“I am working on some Korean songs right now,” she exclaimed. “I have been learning the language for about four months and am writing and recording some originals in Korean. My dad lived in Korea for almost two years, and he can speak the language fairly well. He’s been helping me with the pronunciation and the translating.”

“He inspired me to learn to speak and sing in Korea,” she said. “I now have seven Korean songs entirely produced and mastered. It has been so much fun. I’m also working on many other English tracks I’ve written. One song is called ‘Boy Band,’ I think it is going to be good. Other than that, the school year is finally over. I’m spending my time writing, learning the guitar, getting better at the piano, improving my vocals, breakdancing, and watching many K-dramas. And last but not least, trying to focus more on social media.”

On being an artist in the digital age, she said, “I’m 15 and writing songs, recording music, and doing what I love. I couldn’t be happier. But I guess the way artists are being brought up is different than how they used to be. Social media and the internet have taken over, and in some ways, it’s a good thing; in others, it’s not so good.”

“Social media is great because it is a platform where you can potentially reach a lot of people,” she said. “A lot of young musicians have started their careers from a viral video. What has happened is if you don’t have a big social media following, a lot of times, people in the industry will look over you.”

She continued, “Once in acting, this happened to me once. I had an audition for this movie role, and a few days later, I got a follow-up from the main casting director. At the time, I only had about 800 followers. We ended up finding out that they wanted someone who already had a big social media presence, so obviously, I didn’t get the role, but I find it interesting how nowadays it’s opposite to how it used to be.”

“In some ways, there are more opportunities because there are more places to release your music, but in many ways, it’s much more challenging,” she said. “For example, 60,000 songs are released on Spotify every day, and it’s almost impossible to break through. But when you do have a breakthrough, it’s pretty massive.”

She observed, “One of the first questions that record labels or people in the industry ask is, ‘How many followers do you have?’ You used to grow up and want to be a musician, you’d work on your voice, learn an instrument, but now they’re taking social media stars and turning them into musicians, just based on how many followers they have. So, it forces you as a singer-songwriter to focus not only on your music but primarily on your socials.”

For young and aspiring artists, she said, “I would say enjoy the journey. I mean, I’m a young aspiring artist, I still have a lot to learn as well, but that’s the fun part about it. Getting into the industry is so hard.”

“There is a lot of rejection that you have to deal with,” she said. “If you bet all your happiness on only the outcome, it’ll be tough to deal with all the rejection. Enjoy the growth and the knowledge that you gain from the process, and then the success that you gain from it will be the cherry on top. Oh, and also write, write, write, write. My family’s motto is, ‘If you can write songs you can write your ticket!’ Work hard but always remember to do it because you love it.”

When asked about her dream duet choices, she said, “I’m not kidding that I listen to music every day/all day, and I love so many different artists. I’ll give you two I love in the American music scene: Ruel and Beabadoobee. In Korea, an artist named Jung Seung Hwan. He has one of the most beautiful voices I’ve ever heard.”

On her definition of the word success, she said, I’m 15, so I don’t have all the answers to life yet, but success is just being happy doing what I love. I’ve had a ton of rejection already in my life, but I always remind myself, I’m 15. What could be better than writing and singing music, and also trying to be an actor.”

“Success to me for sure isn’t fame, but it would be nice to get paid as a musician or actor. I’ve already had some acting success, so I’ve had a taste of that, but I really would like it if people liked my music. If not, I’ll keep writing and singing. If you come by my neighborhood in Vegas around 11 p.m., you probably hear me at the piano belting,” she elaborated.

To learn more about Saree McIntosh, follow her on Instagram.