Sarah Davison of High Road talks about ‘Straight from the Heart’ album

High Road. Photo Courtesy of High Road.

Sarah Davison of the country group High Road chatted about their new album “Straight from the Heart.”

How did you approach the song selection process for the new album?

It took us over a year to get done with this project, which is crazy! We wrote a lot of songs and wanted to take our time to make sure we loved how everything sounded. It’s definitely been a labor of love to make sure we love every line of every song, and we are excited to get it out!

What is your personal favorite song on there?

That is so hard! Probably a song called “That’s What Love Is.” It perfectly captures how we can show love and kindness to people in everyday life, and that’s something we all believe in deeply.

What inspires your music and songwriting?

I take everyday situations and conversations into my mind all the time. I constantly have an open note on my phone of things I hear or see each day. That really is what inspires me the most.

What do your plans for the future include?

Right now, we are touring quite a bit and hitting the road! We have a lot of fun places coming up to go, including Alaska!

How does it feel to be a band in the digital age (with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)?

When we started, CD sales were the main revenue of merchandise that we had, and that’s all changed. Most people don’t buy albums anymore; instead, they download them, which can be really good if you stream millions of plays and really tough if you don’t. So, it’s definitely changed how you make money from songs and songwriting.

What is your advice for young and aspiring artists?

My highest piece of advice is this: don’t be afraid to learn from mistakes and keep going. Take criticism from people who are better than you, be humble enough to learn from it, and keep going. Don’t ever quit!

Which artists would you like to do a dream duet with someday?

Oh my! Well, one of them came true on this album, and that’s Ricky Skaggs! I would love to sing a song with Patty Loveless or Alison Krauss someday too!

What would you like to tell our readers about your new album? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it?)

I want them to listen to our songs and feel encouraged and uplifted by the lyrics and sound. We strive to be real and genuine, and I hope that comes across through each track and folks see a little bit of our heart!

“Straight from the Heart” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about High Road, follow them on Instagram.