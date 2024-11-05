Sarah Boone talks about her show ‘Mom Before Dad’

Sarah Boone in 'Mom Before Dad.' Photo Courtesy of Sarah Boone.

Cabaret artist Sarah Boone chatted about her show “Mom Before Dad: A Young Woman of the Greatest Generation.”

It will play a performance on Sunday November 10 at 2 p.m. at The Triad Theater in honor of Veteran’s Day. The show is directed by Jean Tait, with orchestrations by Eugene Gwozdz, script and multimedia concept by Sarah Boone, and multimedia design by Rich Conner.

She will share the stage with musical director Eugene Gwozdz, barbershop quartet The Brooklynaires, and the Mom Before Dad Band.

Can you tell us about your upcoming performance on Veteran’s Day (“Mom Before Dad”)… what can we expect?

“Mom Before Dad” is based on my mother’s diary from 1942 that we discovered after she passed away a few years ago. So, expect to be transported back to the 1940’s with stories and music from the era in a celebration of the Greatest Generation.

I’ll be joined onstage by a fabulous live band and a swinging vocal quartet, The Brooklynaires, on a couple of numbers. My mom’s journey though WWII was not without its heartbreaks, but like so many others during that time, she more than survived. She thrived.

The show invites audiences into that journey, and hopefully they will be buoyed by the joy that was so much a part of her life.

What inspires you each day as an artist?

Everything. I think we are all impacted by everything around us. Good and bad. As an artist, it’s what you do with that information that counts. My mom’s diary started a creative journey that absolutely took me over.

Her story discovered me rather than the other way around and led me through a process that resulted in my show. I am compelled to share her story. As an artist, I had no choice in the matter.

What do your plans for the future include?

Of course, I’m hoping that “Mom Before Dad” gets more bookings in the future. I’m working on a new cabaret show right now, but this one has my heart and seems to resonate with people no matter age or background.

What is your advice for young and emerging artists?

Keep at it. This may sound trite, but I’ve found this to be very simple. Life may not end up the way you think it will, but if you commit to your art, you will find your way. And you won’t lose your joy. There was a time when I paused producing and performing my own shows and it bruised my soul.

Using your talents creates essential joy in your soul and there is nothing like it. And yes, I do talk about joy a lot.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology and social media being so prevalent)

Ha! I might have come late to that party, but I’m thrilled to be living in these times. Access to information is so immediate now. Those of us that have been around for a while can talk about reconnecting with friends from the past that we thought we’d never see again because we’ve got social profiles.

That’s been a life bonus for sure. Advertising shows is much easier now, too. And I’m a streaming addict, especially British TV, but I digress…

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Success means being fulfilled by your own life.

What would you like to tell our readers about “Mom Before Dad”? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

“Mom Before Dad” is about my mom’s specific personal story, but it carries a universal message. Every person has a story to share. We’re all so busy living our day-to-day lives that many times we don’t slow down enough to really hear and listen to our parents or our children.

Learning to ask important questions of other generations is difficult. And in too many cases, it’s after we lose someone that we become interested in what made them tick.

When they’re not here to answer, we realize the real impact of their absence. I don’t take one single day for granted anymore, and I hope that audiences leave the show with gratitude and love for the people in their lives.

For more information on the “Mom Before Dad” show, click here.