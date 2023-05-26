Sara Garcia talks about starring in the series ‘Ride’ on Hallmark

Sara Garcia. Photo Credit: David Brown, Hallmark Media

Canadian actress Sara Garcia chatted about starring in the his western series “Ride” on Hallmark, and being an actress in the digital age.

‘Ride’ on Hallmark

The season finale episode titled “Andalusians” will air on Sunday, May 28 on the Hallmark Channel. “The finale is just so good,” she foreshadowed. “I am so happy with it. I am very excited for people to watch it.”

“Watching the series and filming the series have both been incredible,” she said. “Filming ‘Ride’ was a dream, it feels like so long ago but it was only a few months ago.”

“We shot for four months in Calgary on this beautiful working ranch in the Rocky Mountains. Every time I was on set, it was just this incredible, humbling, awe-inspiring experience just being there,” she said.

“Also, working with this cast every day was a dream come true,” she said. “I can’t say more good things about these actors, they are incredible humans both on-screen and off-screen. It was just a really enjoyable and a beautiful experience for me.”

“Jake Foy and I are like two peas in a pod, he is amazing and such a sweetheart. He is such an intelligent performer and he looks at it at all the angles. He is a jack of all trades, who is able to see the whole picture and he makes intelligent story decisions that propel and elevate the stories in ways that not many people can do,” she said.

“All of the actors bring a piece of themselves to the characters,” she said. “Beau Mirchoff and I had a lot of intense scenes together but he is such a generous performer to play against.”

Garcia continued, “Marcus Rosner is also so kind and talented, he is absolutely wonderful. Tyler Jacob Moore is great too, and I wish we had more scenes together. Tyler is a salt of the earth person, he brings care to his work every day, and he has become one of my best friends.”

The digital age

On being an actress in the digital age, now with streaming and technology being so prevalent, she said, “It’s interesting, there are so many things happening all at once. It feels we are on a brink of a new technological industrial revolution, we are waiting for all of these things to collide: web3 and AI, and they are moving like steam engines and they will all converge at some point.”

“That means there will be incredible innovation for a lot of people and room for a lot of people to enter into the space and gain some success. For performers, it’s really important to understand what AI is and how it comes into our world, and to get acquainted with the web3 and blockchain space.”

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Garcia said, “Rest and Rejuvenate.”

Success

For Garcia, the word success means a “calm nervous system” and having the freedom to spend time with her loved ones, in an effort to do the things that she loves to do.

Closing thoughts on ‘Ride’

Garcia concluded about “Ride,” “I hope people watch it and experience this incredible family. It’s a story about a family with real, normal people trying to live their lives. There is something fascinating watching humans just be humans and families just be families. This is a family that chooses to love one another over and over again, and they are just trying to get through a really hard time.”

To learn more about actress Sara Garcia, follow her on Instagram.