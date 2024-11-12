Sandra Bernhard talks about her upcoming shows and her career in entertainment

Sandra Bernhard. Photo Credit: Maro Hagopian.

Grammy-nominated comedian and actress Sandra Bernhard chatted about her upcoming shows in the West Coast and New York, and her respected career in entertainment.

First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt once said: “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” This quote applies to Sandra Bernhard.

Background on Sandra Bernhard

Bernhard has been a performer, actress, singer and author for nearly 50 years in the entertainment business industry. On screen, she most recently starred in Ryan Murphy’s series “American Horror Story” and the Emmy-winning “Pose.”

Her prior television credits include “Broad City,” “Difficult People,” “2 Broke Girls,” “Brooklyn 99,” “You’re the Worst,” “Will & Grace,” “The Sopranos,” and “Roseanne.”

Bernhard’s most notable film credit is in Martin Scorsese’s “The King of Comedy” opposite Robert De Niro.

Bernhard on her new live shows

Her “Easy Listening” shows run in early December on the West Coast, and her brand new “Shapes and Forms” show will debut at Joe’s Pub in New York City, and it will run from December 26th to 31st. This marks her 19th year of debuting a new show at Joe’s Pub.

“I am always excited to be coming to places where I like to perform and connecting with my audience and doing what I do,” she said.

“The ‘East Listening’ show is a real mashup of my Spoken Word and Comedy and Songs with my band. Obviously, I will have a lot to talk about politically, and it’s a whole world happening,” she acknowledged.

Joe’s Pub shows in New York City

On performing at Joe’s Pub, she remarked, “My new show will be at Joe’s Pub at the end of December. What I am doing on the West Coast is last year’s version, and now I will be doing a new version in New York.”

“So, it’s a lot of work putting these shows together. I really like Joe’s Pub… I perform there every year,” she added.

Inspirations for her comedic routine

On her inspirations for her comedic routine, she said, “There are so many different things. I write pieces all the time for my radio show that I do weekly; some of them are improvised and then I will write them from the improvisation. It depends if something is happening culturally or in the news, I might take it and it might just pop out.”

“Like any writing process, whether it is based on something actual or something that you fanaticize about, that’s how a writer writes. You can’t really explain that process because it just happens,” she added.

Plans for the future

On her plans for the future, she said with a sweet laugh, “What are anybody’s plans for the future? Hopefully, we will still have a country to have a future… We will see about that… that is something to look forward to. I thought we would have it a little more together, but we’ve been blindsided.”

“In terms of my work, I’ve been doing a lot of acting, and I will continue to do that. I will continue to write, perform and do what I do,” she said.

“As a performer, other than booking your shows, you never really know what is coming around the bend in terms of film and TV. A lot of opportunities have come up so I am excited about those, and I feel confident that they will continue,” she added.

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’

Bernhard has been cast as one of the Gray Sisters alongside Margaret Cho and Kristen Schnall in the second season of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” which streams on Disney+.

“That was a really fun experience,” she admitted. “They did a lot of special effects makeup, and that was really cool and fun to shoot.”

Career-defining moments

On her career-defining moments, she shared, “There have been so many… from when I first did ‘The Richard Pryor Show’ to my role on ‘Roseanne,’ and my movie ‘Without You I’m Nothing,’ which is a seminal performance film.”

“In addition, all my acting along the way in such projects as ‘Will & Grace’ and more recently, ‘Pose.’ Doing ‘Freaky Friday’ was fun and really cute,” she noted.

“Also, all my live shows and each time that I get to walk on stage and get to perform… those moments redefine you as an artist, and they are really important moments,” she added.

Grammy nomination for ‘Best Comedy Album’

In 1990, she scored a Grammy nomination for “Best Comedy Album” for “Without You I’m Nothing.” “That felt fine,” she admitted. “I didn’t win the Grammy, so it didn’t feel that great, but it was fun.”

“I think my work speaks for itself and I’ve had a lot of fans and peers in the business who really admire and respect me for staying on my course and for reflecting what I believe and who I am as a woman, so that’s really important to me,” she elaborated.

Best advice she has ever been given

On the best advice that she has ever been given, she revealed, “It was by my mentor Paul Mooney, which is to always shed your skin before you walk on stage, and really be who you are, and get closer and closer to your essence. This way, your work is infused with authenticity.”

Advice for young and aspiring actors and comedians

For young and emerging actors and comedians, she said, “Be who you are, and really don’t try to imitate anybody else. Bring who you are to each experience and each role.”

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, “Easy Listening.”

“I guess it’s ‘Easy Listening’ because that is the title of my show right now,” she explained. “I am trying to listen to everything and take it all in… and move lightly through life.”

Bernhard on the greatest lesson the industry has taught her

On the greatest lesson that the acting and entertainment industry has taught her, she shared, “You always have to depend on yourself and not depend on others. As a live performer, you have a little bit more leeway because you can always do it… you do have some control over your destiny.”

Superpower of choice

When asked what her superpower of choice would be, she responded, “To make everybody understand what is really good for them.”

“Having people to lead them that care about them and want the best for them, and not put money and ego before them all the time. That’s the superpower I wish I had,” she added.

Favorite motto to live by

On her favorite motto to live by, she underscored, “Always be who you are!”

Key to longevity in the industry

Regarding the key to longevity in the industry, she stated, “Again, if you are an authentic artist and somebody who brings a unique perspective to it, people will always want to see you.”

“If you veer too far off from it and pretend to be somebody else, I think people will lose faith in you. It’s about choosing your lane, staying on it, and evolving artistically, and having a cohesive message throughout your career,” she elaborated.

Best thing about being her age

On the best thing about being her age, she said, “You are who you are. You are a culmination of all the years that you’ve been on the planet and doing what you do as an artist. That makes you more appreciative of your opportunities to perform and be in front of people.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, she said, “It is what it is… I do the best that I can with it… without it taking up too much of my time. I would rather sit down with a pad and paper and write. I’m more of an analog person, for sure.”

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, Bernhard said, “Success to me, means having great people in your life, and being really clear with your mind, soul, and your spirit.”

“Being strong physically and always being able to get up every morning and start with a fresh page,” she added.

Fans and supporters

For her fans, she said, “We are all in it together. We share our emotions, hopes and dreams, and look forward to things always being better. It takes a village, for sure. I have all sorts of people that have been following my career for a long time.”

“I also have younger audiences that are getting acquainted with me and that is really cool too,” she added.

Closing thoughts on her shows

For her fans and supporters, Bernhard remarked, “I hope people learn something new from my shows about culture, history, or emotions that they didn’t think of before.”

“I hope the show inspires them but also, I hope it entertains them. Entertainment is really the most important part of what I do,” she concluded.

