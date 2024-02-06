Safia Oakley-Green, Kit Young, and Andrew Cumming talk about ‘Out of Darkness’

Chuku Modu and Kit Young in 'Out of Darkness.' Photo Credit: Bleecker Street

Safia Oakley-Green, Kit Young (“Shadow and Bone”), and director Andrew Cumming discuss their new film “Out of Darkness.”

Synopsis of ‘Out of Darkness’

The synopsis is: A small boat reaches the shores of a raw and desolate landscape. A group of six have struggled across the narrow sea to find a new home. They are starving, desperate, and living 45,000 years ago.

First they must find shelter, and they strike out across the tundra wastes towards the distant mountains that promise the abundant caves they need to survive.

When night falls, anticipation turns to fear and doubt as they realize they are not alone. Terrifying sounds suggest something monstrous at large in this landscape, something that could kill or steal them away.

As relationships in the group fracture, the determination of one young woman reveals the terrible actions taken to survive.

Director Andrew Cumming

On directing this project, Cumming said, “It was really hard. Honestly, it was the best creative experience of my life up until this point. We sort of conceived it and the making of it felt like giving birth to a baby. It was incredibly close to us and it was just a joy to see it come to life with all of these actors.”

“I learned a lot about myself and what I was capable of as a director and as a human being. It was the thrill of my life to make something this different,” Cumming added.

Safia Oakley-Green

Safia Oakley-Green opened up about taking the lead role of Beyah.

“It was so cool,” she admitted. “As I was reading the script, I thought that this would be incredible, especially getting to play this person. I remember doing it day by day, and I felt stronger and more powerful. Also, I felt more confident in myself being this person, who made all of these mistakes and was just so human. I just loved it.”

“Looking back, it made me realize that there are consequences to actions, without spoiling anything,” she added.

‘Breakthrough Performance’ win

For her performance in “Out of Darkness,” she won the “Breakthrough Performance” Award at the British Independent Film Awards.

“It felt amazing; it was a massive surprise. Being in that category was so special because I admired everyone in that category so much,” she said. “Never in a million years did I think I would win that award. I think I was totally shocked. It felt really good to do something and to feel good. It made me realize that acting is something that I could do.”

Kit Young

On being a part of “Out of Darkness” vs. “Shadow and Bone,” Young said, “It was super different. I shot Season 1 of ‘Shadow and Bone’ before the COVID lockdown, and this is the first thing I did during the COVID 2020 time.”

“This was such a different project, and it was just so unique. That came with a lot of challenges, which we welcomed as a team when making the film. We wanted to create something that none of us had done before,” he explained.

Young continued, “This will stick with me as one of the most formative experiences that I’ve had and will have. We were just giving this a go when the world came to a holt in a lot of ways. We were just going out in the wilderness and we were trying to tell a story.”

“This movie is still massively relevant even though it is set in 45,000 BC, which is bonkers but it still holds up,” he admitted. “I am very excited for everyone to see this,” Young acknowledged.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Cumming said, “It is what it is. I just recently joined Lennar’s Box. If we can elicit any response that is passionate, then great. I love that. Social media is a good place to expand people’s knowledge of media even though it has its dark sides as down. As long as it’s positive or constructive, I am all for it.”

Stage of their lives

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Cumming said, “The difficult second movie.” “Mine would be ‘Anticipation’,” Safia Oakley-Green said. “Mine would be ‘Kit… Continues… All my chapters have ellipses,” Young said with a sweet laugh.

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Cumming said, “Looking at my IMDb in about 20 to 30 years time and not cringing. Also, my kids doing well in my personal life.”

Oakley-Green remarked, “I think success means being autonomous and proud of my achievements. Feeling the life I live is a life worth living.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Out of Darkness’

For viewers and fans, Oakley-Green said, “We want people to escape for 90 minutes and maybe it is not necessarily to a place that they want to go to.”

“I want people to have a good Saturday night with this movie. I want them to go to the cinema and hop on this roller coaster for 90 minutes and then, hopefully, when you come off, some part of the movie sticks with you. I want you to get some popcorn and enjoy yourselves,” Cumming concluded.