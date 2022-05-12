Connect with us

Ryan Paevey inks a multi-picture deal with the Hallmark Channel

Ryan Paevey and Hallmark fans are in for a treat. The actor inked an exclusive, multi-picture deal with the Crown Media Family Networks.

Ryan Paevey
Ryan Paevey. Photo Credit: Bjoern Kommerell
Lisa Hamilton Daly, the Executive Vice President of Programming for the Crown Media Family Networks praised him for being a “consummate professional.” She added that Paevey “always brings a special spark to the characters he plays, making him a favorite among our viewers.”

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Ryan and can’t wait to get started on his next project for us,” Daly added.

“Being part of Hallmark is like no other experience I have ever had,” Paevey expressed. “The creative people I’ve had the pleasure of working with both at the network and on every set have made this collaboration so special and I can’t wait to see what’s next,” the heartthrob actor added.

Paevey began his acting career in December of 2013 when he landed the role of Detective Nathan West on the hit ABC daytime drama “General Hospital,” where he quickly became a fan favorite. 

During his tenure at “General Hospital,” Paevey also starred in the Hallmark Channel original movies “Unleashing Mr. Darcy” in 2016, which marked his Hallmark debut, and “Harvest Love” in 2017. 

New Hallmark film this June

Paevey will star in the upcoming film “Two Tickets to Paradise,” which is a new original movie that premieres on the Hallmark Channel in late June.

In 2018, Paevey appeared in “Marrying Mr. Darcy” on the Hallmark Channel and “Hope at Christmas” on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. 

One year later, in 2019, Paevey starred such Hallmark Channel original movies as “From Friend to Fiancé,” “A Summer Romance” and “Christmas at the Plaza.” 

Most recently, Paevey was seen in the Hallmark movies “Matching Hearts,” “A Timeless Christmas,” “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” “A Little Daytime Drama” and “Coyote Creek Christmas.”

RomaDrama Live! in Florida

From June 24 to 26, Paevey will be a part of RomaDrama Live! in West Palm Beach, Florida. For more information on this upcoming in-person fan event, click here and follow them on Instagram.

To learn more about actor Ryan Paevey, follow him on Instagram.

