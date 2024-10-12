Ryan Michael James talks about being a performer in the digital age

Ryan Michael James. Photo Credit: Anthony Joseph Photography

Artist and performer Ryan Michael James chatted about his latest endeavors, and being a part of the digital age. He also took the time to pay homage to the late slain “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor.

Margaret Mead once said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” This quote applies to Ryan Michael James.

‘Yesterday Once More’ tribute show

On being a part of the tribute show “Yesterday Once More,” he said, “It’s a tribute show for The Carpenters, The Mamas & the Papas, The 5th Dimension, and ABBA.”

“I’ve been working with this company for six years on and off. They are based in Las Vegas and they do a bunch of tribute shows,” he noted.

“I do a lot of tours with them,” he said. “I was just in Australia for two months performing with them. It’s cool and it’s a great and fun show. It attracts a certain demographic in terms of age (the older people that grew up on that music).”

“The fans are very appreciative, they enjoy the music, so it has been a lot of fun,” he elaborated.

Daily motivations

On his daily motivations as a performer, he said, “Doing the best that I can. For me, I really love getting to connect with people by finding the things that make art worthwhile.”

“As a performer, it is definitely challenging,” he admitted. “We are figuring out what is the best way to connect with people every single day, whether it’s with my social interactions or my performances.”

“I try to find the humanity in everything that we are doing. The organic connection is what makes it all worthwhile for me,” he explained.

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he shared, “After I finish with this tribute show, I will be singing on a cruise ship through July.”

“Then, I am hoping to move either to Los Angeles or Chicago or Atlanta to dip my toe into the film and TV scene. I really love Chicago, I think that there is a lot happening there,” he said.

“I foresee a big move happening in the future,” he added.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he said, “It’s interesting. Everything is so accessible so there is a lot more opportunities to get yourself seen or heard and that is very exciting.”

“At the same time because there is so much accessibility, it definitely makes it more competitive and more challenging. You need to believe in yourself all that much more,” he said.

“There are so many creative and talented people out there so you have to really stand out. There are so many opportunities, and you need to take advantage of them,” he noted.

“You can see the digital age as both a challenge and an opportunity, and it is very much both,” he admitted.

Career-defining moments

Being on the national tour for “Kinky Boots” was a defining moment for him.

“When I got the call to do ‘Kinky Boots,’ it was such a pinch me moment,” he said. “I felt the universe aligned for me and it was all serendipitous. I never planned to be a performer, and against all odds, here I was on this awesome tour.”

Adam Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho in ‘Cabaret.’ Photo Credit: Gina Manning

Adam Lambert

He listed Adam Lambert as one of his biggest vocal icons in life. “Now, he is on ‘Cabaret’ on Broadway. I saw a small clip of him in it, and it looks incredible,” he said.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Transition.”

“I am in a big transition phase and it’s exciting,” he admitted.

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpowers, it would be “flying” and “teleportation.” “Teleporting would be even better than flying,” he said.

(Video Courtesy of Melissa Sterling)

2024 Samantha’s Friends

He opened up about being a part of the 2024 Samantha’s Friends benefit fundraiser in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, which raises money for various charitable organizations.

“That was a really cool opportunity, which fell in my lap, because my mother is so involved with them and loves the organization,” he said.

Johnny Wactor of ‘General Hospital. ‘Photo Credit: ABC, Craig Sjodin

Remembering Johnny Wactor (1986 — 2024)

He also paid his respects to the late but great “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor, who was tragically killed on May 25th in Downtown Los Angeles.

“I was really excited to be a part of ‘Samantha’s Friends,’ and in particular, to be able to pay a moving tribute to Johnny Wactor,” he said.

“It was such a tragic thing what happened to Johnny,” he expressed. “While I didn’t know Johnny personally, it was so special to honor him. It was also really special for everyone that was there.”

“I just felt honored to be a part of that. It really touched me so much that everyone was so moved, especially since what happened to Johnny was such a senseless tragedy. Through the song ‘See You Again,’ it was all about an organic connection to humanity through art,” he elaborated.

(Video Courtesy of Dennis Losel)

Success

Regarding his definition of success, he said, “Success means getting up every day and being proud of what you are doing and recognizing the merit wherever you are at.”

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, he concluded, “Thank you to the people that support me and to the people that want to see me succeed. That is a really cool feeling. I hope I don’t let my fans down.”

To learn more about Ryan Michael James, follow him on Instagram.