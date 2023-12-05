Ryan McCartan talks about starring in the Off Broadway show ‘Lone Star’

Ryan McCartan and Dan Amboyer in 'Lone Star.' Photo by Miles Skalli

Actor Ryan McCartan (“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”) chatted about starring in the Off Broadway show “Lone Star.”

McCartan plays the role of Cletis in the Off Broadway play opposite Matt de Rogatis, who portrays Roy.

‘Lone Star’

On being a part of “Lone Star,” he said, “It has been a wild ride. We rehearsed for a week and a half. We did a few run-throughs, and then tech, and then we did previews. In order to make that work, you need a very trusting atmosphere, and you need to know that the people collaborating with you are going to take really good care of you. That has been the case.”

“Most of my work has been with Dan Amboyer, he is a great scene partner. I just love working with him, he is a great addition to the cast, and he is so brilliant in this show,” he said.

“Now, we are open, and audiences get to see what we are doing. It is great to share the show with people because a lot of people haven’t heard of ‘Lone Star’ before. It is an honor to be a part of something like this at a time like this, as well as to do a play because I normally do musicals. I’ve wanted to do a play in New York for a long time now,” he elaborated.

Ryan McCartan. Photo by Torrance Coombs

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ movie

McCartan described the film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again” as the highlight of his career thus far.

From that movie, he praised actor Reeve Carney for being “one of the true gems of entertainment of our lifetime.” “Reeve is insanely gifted,” he exclaimed.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, he responded, “Ultimately, it’s a great thing. I get to produce my own content on Twitch, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. That content can be entertainment content, commentary, video game content, music content, and it gives artists an opportunity to create art, but it doesn’t have to be sequestered to just performance art.”

Working with director Joe Rosario

“Joe’s directing style in bonkers, and I mean that in the best way,” he exclaimed about working with Joe Rosario as director.

“Joe is so giving. We just do it, and then we find all of these nice moments. He lets his actors to make their own choices. Joe is one of the most brilliant directors that I’ve ever worked with, and he has a really refreshing approach,” he acknowledged.

“Joe Rosario is a human encyclopedia. He absorbs, remembers, and applies information like he is a database of it,” he added.

Barton Cowperthwaite

McCartan spoke highly about Barton Cowperthwaite, who is battling a brain tumor. “Barton is in our hearts and minds. In the ‘Lone Star’ program, we dedicated the show to him, and we wish him a speedy recovery,” he said.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Everything changes but you stay the same.” “Life itself is so volatile and dynamic, and it is constantly changing,” he said. “Everything changes but it’s all still happening to you.”

Superpower of choice

His superpower of choice would be either invisibility or the ability to speak and understand any language. “Those would be amazing superpowers,” he said. “I love communication and I love people. Acting is the form of being human. To be able to communicate with all different kinds of people from all different kinds of places would be really cool.”

Success

On his definition of success, McCartan said, “Ultimately, success is intrinsic rather than extrinsic. I don’t think other people can define your success. In order to be successful, you need to look at what you are doing, and ascribe meaning to it.”

“Success comes from the profound and innate sense that what you are doing matters. If you think that, then you are successful,” he added.

Closing thoughts on ‘Lone Star’

McCartan remarked about “Lone Star,” “It covers so much without feeling like it does. On the surface, it follows the meandering drunken thoughts of an alcoholic Vietnam War vet who has returned home.”

“When you really Zoom in, every character except the drunken Vietnam vet has a secret that they aren’t telling, which is shorthand for saying that the only honest person on the stage is the drunk meandering fool,” he said.

“There is a really interesting commentary on honesty, loyalty, and secret keeping. I hope the audiences see it for what it is: the themes of the period piece and how they relate to us today,” he concluded.

To learn more about the Off Broadway production of “Lone Star,” check out its official website.

For more information on Ryan McCartan, follow him on Instagram.