Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Rusted Root lead singer to launch Spotlight Art Bar as a concert venue

Michael Glabicki, the lead singer of Rusted Root, is set to launch Spotlight Art Bar at The Paramount in Huntington, New York, as an official concert venue.

Published

Michael Glabicki and Rusted Root
Michael Glabicki and Rusted Root. Photo Courtesy of The Paramount
Michael Glabicki and Rusted Root. Photo Courtesy of The Paramount

Michael Glabicki, the lead singer of Rusted Root, is set to launch Spotlight Art Bar at The Paramount in Huntington, New York, as an official concert venue. Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos has the scoop.

Spotlight Art Bar is located adjacent to The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. On March 18, 2022, at 8 p.m., it will feature a live intimate concert performance starring Michael Glabicki, the lead singer of Rusted Root.

For this performance, Michael Glabicki takes all the new songs and old favorites Rusted Root has been performing and performs re-envisioned versions of them in a more intimate setting with Rusted Root’s long-time guitar player and background vocalist, Dirk Miller.

Spotlight Art Bar at The Paramount has been showcasing local live musicians in Huntington Village since the Summer of 2020, but this show will officially launch the room as a new 200-capacity standalone concert venue that will be booked throughout the year with ticketed events in Spotlight’s Art Gallery moving forward.

In addition to its live music and art, Spotlight also offers a variety of food & drink menu items including burgers & salads, as well as pizzas and specials from Ella’s along with seasonal offerings.

To learn more about Spotlight Art Bar, visit its official website, and follow them on Instagram.

In this article:art bar, Huntington, Long island, michael glabicki, Rusted Root, Spotlight, the paramount
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

What next for Prince Andrew? US sex assault lawsuit explained What next for Prince Andrew? US sex assault lawsuit explained

World

Prince Andrew sex assault case formally closed after settlement paid

Prince Andrew, seen in November 2019. — © POOL/AFP/File Emil SALMANA sexual assault lawsuit brought in New York against Prince Andrew by his longtime...

22 hours ago

World

War forces Kyiv mums to raise kids deep underground

The Ukrainian families who spend their nights sheltering from the threat of Russian bombs in metro stations are adapting to life underground.

15 hours ago
US Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss how to provide 'military assistance' to Ukraine during her trip to Poland US Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss how to provide 'military assistance' to Ukraine during her trip to Poland

World

Harris heads to Poland as US rejects fighter-jet offer

US Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss how to provide 'military assistance' to Ukraine during her trip to Poland - Copyright AFP/File MANDEL NGANUS...

13 hours ago
A wounded servicemen of Ukrainian Military Forces after a battle with Russian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Lugansk region A wounded servicemen of Ukrainian Military Forces after a battle with Russian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Lugansk region

World

Russia’s war in Ukraine: Latest developments

Moscow and Kyiv agree a 12-hour ceasefire to allow civilians to flee six badly battered areas including the capital Kyiv.

9 hours ago