Rusted Root lead singer to launch Spotlight Art Bar as a concert venue

Michael Glabicki and Rusted Root. Photo Courtesy of The Paramount

Michael Glabicki, the lead singer of Rusted Root, is set to launch Spotlight Art Bar at The Paramount in Huntington, New York, as an official concert venue. Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos has the scoop.

Spotlight Art Bar is located adjacent to The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. On March 18, 2022, at 8 p.m., it will feature a live intimate concert performance starring Michael Glabicki, the lead singer of Rusted Root.

For this performance, Michael Glabicki takes all the new songs and old favorites Rusted Root has been performing and performs re-envisioned versions of them in a more intimate setting with Rusted Root’s long-time guitar player and background vocalist, Dirk Miller.

Spotlight Art Bar at The Paramount has been showcasing local live musicians in Huntington Village since the Summer of 2020, but this show will officially launch the room as a new 200-capacity standalone concert venue that will be booked throughout the year with ticketed events in Spotlight’s Art Gallery moving forward.

In addition to its live music and art, Spotlight also offers a variety of food & drink menu items including burgers & salads, as well as pizzas and specials from Ella’s along with seasonal offerings.

To learn more about Spotlight Art Bar, visit its official website, and follow them on Instagram.