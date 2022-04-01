Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Russian director in Germany after travel ban lifted

The 52-year-old is known for his daring films and plays that have earned him the ire of conservatives. 

Published

The director was permitted to travel to Germany once before in January, though at the time did not know why his permit had been granted
The director was permitted to travel to Germany once before in January, though at the time did not know why his permit had been granted - Copyright AFP Prakash SINGH
The director was permitted to travel to Germany once before in January, though at the time did not know why his permit had been granted - Copyright AFP Prakash SINGH

Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov was permitted to leave the country and has travelled to Berlin, his team told AFP on Friday.

The 52-year-old is known for his daring films and plays that have earned him the ire of conservatives.

He was convicted in 2020 of embezzling funds at Moscow’s Gogol Centre theatre and barred from leaving the country, which his supporters say was revenge for his critiques of authoritarianism and homophobia.

But he was recently informed that, having served half his sentence, he would be permitted to travel.

“I left Russia since I’ve got an opportunity to do it legally. In Europe I have few important meetings concerning my future projects,” Serebrennikov said in a statement to AFP by email.

His team did not say whether he planned to return to Russia.

Serebrennikov is due to soon begin rehearsals for a German opera, “Der Freischutz”, in Amsterdam.

He is also due to open the Avignon Festival in France this summer with a new play based on “The Black Monk”, a short story by Anton Chekhov.

The travel ban meant Serebrennikov was unable to attend the Cannes Film Festival last year where his film “Petrov’s Flu” was competing for Palme d’Or.

In this article:allemagne, BAS, Conflict, Culture, Film, Opera, pays, russie, theatre
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Pripyat, Ukraine is seen in a Maxar satellite image taken on March 10, 2022 The Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Pripyat, Ukraine is seen in a Maxar satellite image taken on March 10, 2022

World

Russians leave Chernobyl with Ukrainian troops as hostages: Kyiv

Russians vacated Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant, but took number of captive Ukrainian servicemen with them.

19 hours ago
Ukrainian soldiers help three-year-old Karolina Tkachenko across a long, narrow pipeline on the frontline east of Kyiv Ukrainian soldiers help three-year-old Karolina Tkachenko across a long, narrow pipeline on the frontline east of Kyiv

World

Ukrainian girl’s risky pipeline dash from Russians

Three-year-old Karolina Tkachenko and her family have walked through a field strewn with burnt-out Russian armoured vehicles to flee their village.

18 hours ago
Russian tanks have been widely ridiculed in internet memes Russian tanks have been widely ridiculed in internet memes

World

Op-Ed: Russia’s transparently unworkable gas threat will fail abysmally

Russia is in no position to make demands.

15 hours ago
Russian forces bombard residential areas of Kharkiv within range of its artillery on a daily basis Russian forces bombard residential areas of Kharkiv within range of its artillery on a daily basis

World

‘Russian soldiers go home!’ says defiant Kharkiv commander

"Russian soldiers, go home, while you're still alive!" The commander-in-chief of the 92nd Brigade of the Ukrainian army is defiant.

23 hours ago