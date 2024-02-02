Ronen Rubinstein talks about his new music with Nights In Stereo, and regenerative agriculture

Ronen Rubinstein in '9-1-1: Lone Star'. Photo Courtesy of Fox.

Actor and musician Ronen Rubinstein (“9-1-1: Lone Star”) chatted about his new music with his band Nights In Stereo, and his love for regenerative agriculture.

Aside from Rubinstein, the group Nights In Stereo is made up of Rodrigo R. Rodarte and Jonny Shoer.

‘The Killing Moon’ cover

This past fall, Nights In Stereo released their cover version of “The Killing Moon” by Echo & The Bunnymen.

Regarding their cover of “The Killing Moon,” Rubinstein said, “Honestly, it was a song that Jonny [Shoer] heard on the radio, and he has always had such a good ear for music.”

“One day, he just heard it and thought it would be really cool for us to cover it, and he thought it would be cool for my voice. We just did it, and we recorded everything in Jonny’s home studio, and it came out really well,” he said.

“We decided to make a little video out of it because we hadn’t made a video yet. It came together really nicely, and I am really proud of it,” he added.

“I am sure that we will do more cover songs in the future but right now our main focus is our five original songs,” he said.

AI on the future of the entertainment industry

Rubinstein shared his thoughts on artificial intelligence (AI) on the future of the entertainment business.

“AI was a big topic to think about all year,” he admitted. “The strike lasted five or six months; it is kind of scary the potential of what AI can do. It is hard to wrap your mind around; it is so advanced where it almost feels like a science fiction movie but now it’s becoming reality.”

“I hope we can continue putting on some policing on it. We can’t let this run wild. If it does, it will spread like wildfire. Hopefully, when the next negotiations come around, we can fix it even more,” he said.

“AI is something that everyone needs to keep their eye on, not just people in the entertainment industry. It can potentially run amok on a lot of industries. I hope people are paying attention and I hope the correct restitutions are going to be put down on them because it can get out of hand really quick,” he elaborated.

“Art should always be human,” he underscored. “I believe in humanity, and I believe that they want to see the human experience on-screen or on a canvas or through their headphones.”

“The human experience is extremely unique where I don’t think AI, or a robot can recreate that even if they have all the logistics that they have,” he acknowledged.

“At the end of the day, it is not human, and it is not coming from something with a soul and a human experience. You can’t recreate that no matter how much data you input. There is no spirit there, it is just a computer. It is going to be something to keep track of for sure,” he added.

Desire to tour someday

“I can’t wait to eventually start touring someday,” he admitted about his desire to someday bring the new music to the fans out on the road. “I think touring is going to change my life, especially the experience of playing live is going to be everything, so I am excited about that,” Rubinstein said.

Nights In Stereo. Photo Courtesy of Nights In Stereo

Future plans

On his future plans in music, Rubinstein said, “Right now, I am in the process of recording the EP with the guys; they are my two best friends. There will be five brand new original songs. We will try to get that released as soon as possible, but we are taking our time and making sure that it is absolutely perfect.”

“I feel really good about this year,” he exclaimed. “Personally, I just love the number 24 so it’s really nice to be in the year 2024. I love numbers, and this number has a lot of meaning behind it. So far, so good.”

“The year just started, and it has brought so many blessings,” he admitted. “There are a lot of incredible things coming up, and a lot of good things on the horizon.”

“We start shooting Season 5 of ‘9-1-1: Lonestar’ really soon,” he foreshadowed about filming the upcoming season of the Fox procedural drama show. “Stay tuned for that,” he hinted.

Ronen Rubinstein. Photo Credit: Kevin Estrada, Fox

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Rubinstein revealed, “Heightened Optimism.”

“I think that there are lot of good things that are going to happen this year. Our music is one of the biggest parts about it,” he explained.

Regenerative agriculture

Aside from his music, he has a passion for regenerative agriculture, and all of its benefits for the soil and biodiversity.

Rubinstein went on to praise the environmental documentary “Common Ground” and its message of hope in how we can restore our ecosystem and reverse climate change with regenerative farming practices.

The film is narrated by Rosario Dawson, Laura Dern, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Jason Momoa, and Ian Somerhalder.

“That movie ‘Common Ground’ is incredible,” he exclaimed. “The directors Josh and Rebecca Tickell are just brilliant. I am really glad that such giant stars got behind the movie, and I think people are actually going to start paying attention.”

“There is no political agenda attached to it. Everybody can relate to it, and everybody is affected by it,” he said.

“Farmers are literally all over the world,” he said. “They are not separated by what politics they believe in. They are growing everybody’s food. We can fix climate change through the farms. I hope a lot of people get to watch this environmental documentary.”

Ronen Rubinstein believes that soil health is the solution to reverse climate change

“Soil health really does seem to be the biggest solution in everything,” he said. “Food is medicine and how we grow it. We should let nature do its part; let the animals graze and take care of the soil and the grass. It really is a simple fix. Farmers are the backbone of the food industry,” he underscored.

“Regenerative food tastes better, it is better for you, and it is literally helping keep the carbon out of the air,” he said.

“Our yard at home looks like a botanical garden; it is crazy, everything is blooming. We have so many birds and bugs, it is just so lovely being back there. You get to see so much life happening.”

He shared that beets are an amazing food choice for people to accompany their meals with. “Beets act as a pre-workout and they give you the boost of energy that you need before working out,” he said.

“At the 2024 Environmental Media Association (EMA) Awards, I came across regenerative ice cream, and that stuff is incredible. I would highly suggest the vanilla flavor,” he said.

Spectrum in-person fan event in Burbank

In the spring of 2023, Ronen Rubinstein participated in an in-person fan event in Burbank, California with Spectrum Celebrity Events, where the proceeds benefit the nonprofit organization True Colors United, which implements innovative solutions to youth homelessness that focus on the experiences of LGBTQ youth.

“That was great, it was so chill, and it had a great number of people,” Rubinstein said. “This was my first time doing a convention in the United States, which was really nice. Burbank is such a convenient location.”

“The event was sweet; I got to meet a lot of brand-new people, and I got to meet a lot of people that I met before,” he added.

Ronen Rubinstein in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’. Photo Courtesy of Fox

Closing thoughts on the new Nights In Stereo Music

For his fans and listeners, Rubinstein remarked, “The fans can expect an absolute banger. We have amazing, big songs that they will be singing along with us all day. I think these songs will be truly amazing when we start playing them live.”

“We focus on selecting songs that we are going to want to play live for the fans. These would be songs where I would want to be in the crowd of our shows. That is something that we focus on,” he acknowledged.

Their music is available on Spotify and Apple Music.

To learn more about Nights In Stereo and their music, follow the band on Instagram.

For more information on actor and musician Ronen Rubinstein, follow him on Instagram.