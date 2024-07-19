Roderick McClure and Joshua Ferrell talk about the film ‘Both Eyes Open’

Roderick McClure and Joshua Ferrell. Photo Credit: Eric Jordan

Filmmaking duo Roderick McClure and Joshua Ferrell spoke about producing “Both Eyes Open.”

How was your experience producing the film “Both Eyes Open”?

Producing “Both Eyes Open” was an exhilarating journey from start to finish. The project demanded our full creative and strategic effort, bringing together an exceptional team of talented individuals.

Seeing the script come to life and witnessing the dedication and passion of everyone involved was incredibly rewarding. We faced challenges, as with any production, but the collaborative spirit and mutual respect among the cast and crew helped us navigate those obstacles successfully.

The entire process was a testament to the power of teamwork and the magic that happens when creative minds come together with a shared vision.

What was it like working with Taye Diggs and Gail Bean?

Working with Taye Diggs and Gail Bean was an absolute pleasure and a highlight of the production. Gail brought a level of professionalism and charisma that elevated the entire set.

Her experience and insight were invaluable, and she was always generous with her time and advice, creating a supportive environment for everyone. She thoroughly embodied her lead role on and off set.

Comparatively, Taye brought raw talent and a unique energy to his role. His commitment to his character and the depth he brought to his performance were truly inspiring.

Both actors were instrumental in bringing “Both Eyes Open” to life, and we are confident their contributions to this project will make this film a success.

What did this film teach you about yourselves?

“Both Eyes Open” taught us a great deal about resilience and the importance of trust within a team.

The film’s themes of honesty and paranoia, developed by our writer and director, Ariel Julia Hairston, ironically mirrored some of our own experiences during production, reminding us to stay true to our vision while being adaptable to unexpected changes.

It also reinforced our belief in the power of storytelling to explore complex human emotions and societal issues.

Personally, we learned that our success lies in our ability to collaborate and support each other through the ups and downs of filmmaking.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

Being part of the digital age is both an exciting and empowering opportunity. The advancements in technology and the rise of streaming platforms have democratized the filmmaking process, allowing independent filmmakers like ourselves to reach a global audience more easily than ever before.

Social media has also provided a platform for us to engage directly with our audience, receive real-time feedback, and access talented individuals to provide opportunities to.

Embracing these tools has expanded our creative possibilities and opened up new avenues for storytelling.

What do your plans for the future include?

The future for RodFather Productions is incredibly bright. We have several exciting projects in the pipeline, including a feature film about a young African American entrepreneur who founded an airline by the age of 27.

We’re also venturing into animation, which will allow us to explore new creative horizons. Our goal is to continue telling impactful stories that resonate with diverse audiences and push the boundaries of conventional filmmaking.

What is your advice for young and aspiring filmmakers?

Our advice to young and aspiring filmmakers is to stay persistent and never stop learning. The film industry can be challenging, but it’s important to remain passionate and dedicated to your craft.

Build a strong network of mentors and peers, as collaboration and support are key to navigating this industry. Understand the business side of filmmaking as well; knowing how deals are structured will help you pitch your projects more effectively.

Most importantly, believe in your unique voice and the stories you want to tell—authenticity is what will set you apart. Just like it has for us.

What does the word success mean to you?

To us, success means creating work that has a lasting impact and resonates with people on a deep level. It’s about telling stories that inspire, challenge, and entertain.

Success also involves fostering a supportive and inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and heard.

On a personal level, success is seeing the growth and development of those we’ve provided opportunities for and collaborated with.

Ultimately, it’s about leaving a positive legacy both in the industry and in the communities we support.

What would you like to tell our readers about “Both Eyes Open”? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

We want your readers to experience “Both Eyes Open” as a journey into the complexities of the human psyche. The film explores themes of honesty, paranoia, and trust, encouraging viewers to reflect on their own perceptions and relationships.

Our hope is that audiences come away with a deeper understanding of the nuanced interplay between truth and deception, and the profound impact these can have on our lives.

Ultimately, we want “Both Eyes Open” to spark conversations, keep you guessing, keep you questioning and leave a lasting impression.