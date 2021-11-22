Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Colin Blunstone of The Zombies talks about his ‘One Year’ 50th anniversary collection

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Colin Blunstone of The Zombies. Photo Credit: Paul Ostrer

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Colin Blunstone chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his latest “One Year” 50th anniversary collection.

On his latest solo studio offering, Blunstone said, “It feels really exciting to think there is still interest in my first solo album ‘One Year’ 50 years after it was released.”

“It felt great to be back recording in Studio 3, Abbey Road with Rod Argent and Chris White producing and Peter Vince engineering just like we did with The Zombies last album ‘Odessey and Oracle’,” he elaborated.

When asked about his personal favorite songs on this project, he said, “In general, I think the Chris Gunning string arranged tracks sound particularly incredible. It was also fantastic to record four of my own songs as I began my apprenticeship as a songwriter.”

Blunstone opened up about his induction into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with The Zombies. “It felt like a huge honor to be recognized by the fans and the industry in general for all our work over the years since our first single in 1964,” he said.

“The night of the induction was probably the highlight of my career, performing with so many other wonderful artists in front of 17,000 people in the iconic Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York,” he said.

Regarding his career-defining moments, Blunstone said, “I would like to think the “journey” of this incarnation of The Zombies will help define me as a good professional musician who has the stamina and determination to stay the distance.”

On his plans for the future, he said, “I am thrilled to be going to Los Angeles in January to play “One Year” in its entirety with Joe Wong’s Night Creatures and The Orchid Quartet. We are currently about three-quarters of the way through a new Zombies album which we hope to have finished in time for our U.K. tour starting in February 2022.”

“The rest of 2022 is taken up with concert dates in The States, Canada, Scandinavia, and Germany,” he added.

Regarding his definition of the word success, he said, “Writing and performing to the best of one’s ability.”

“One Year: 50th Anniversary Edition” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. “I am really pleased to say I think the new Zombies album is shaping up to be one of the very best. I am hoping all listeners will be moved in some way by what they hear,” he exclaimed.

For more information on Colin Blunstone and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.

Read More: Colin Blunstone’s “One Year’ 50th anniversary collection garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal.