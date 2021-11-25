Robert Scott Wilson talks about working with Brandon Beemer on ‘Days of Our Lives’

Robert Scott Wilson. Photo Courtesy of Chris Haston, NBC

On November 24, actor Robert Scott Wilson of “Days of Our Lives” participated in a virtual fan event for an intimate group of fans just in time for this year’s Thanksgiving holiday. Digital Journal has the recap.

This Zoom event was hosted by Star Image Entertainment, and the proceeds help benefit the Canadian charity Cedars CanSupport, which helps cancer patients and their families.

Wilson, who plays Ben Weston on “Days of Our Lives,” revealed that he is in Texas visiting family this Thanksgiving. “I am here for Thanksgiving and I haven’t been here in a while and it’s nice,” he said. “It’s a nice little change from getting out of Los Angeles.”

He also opened up about working with fellow co-star Brandon Beemer, who plays his brother-in-law Shawn-Douglas Brady on the NBC daytime drama.

“Brandon [Beemer] is my brother-in-law on TV but he’s like my brother in real life. We’ve become really close friends, he’s a great dude and it’s nice to work with your friends,” Wilson said.