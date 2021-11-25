Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Robert Scott Wilson talks about working with Brandon Beemer on ‘Days of Our Lives’

On November 24, actor Robert Scott Wilson of “Days of Our Lives” participated in a virtual fan event for an intimate group of fans just in time for this year’s Thanksgiving holiday. Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

Robert Scott Wilson
Robert Scott Wilson. Photo Courtesy of Chris Haston, NBC
Robert Scott Wilson. Photo Courtesy of Chris Haston, NBC

On November 24, actor Robert Scott Wilson of “Days of Our Lives” participated in a virtual fan event for an intimate group of fans just in time for this year’s Thanksgiving holiday. Digital Journal has the recap.

This Zoom event was hosted by Star Image Entertainment, and the proceeds help benefit the Canadian charity Cedars CanSupport, which helps cancer patients and their families.

Wilson, who plays Ben Weston on “Days of Our Lives,” revealed that he is in Texas visiting family this Thanksgiving. “I am here for Thanksgiving and I haven’t been here in a while and it’s nice,” he said. “It’s a nice little change from getting out of Los Angeles.”

He also opened up about working with fellow co-star Brandon Beemer, who plays his brother-in-law Shawn-Douglas Brady on the NBC daytime drama.

“Brandon [Beemer] is my brother-in-law on TV but he’s like my brother in real life. We’ve become really close friends, he’s a great dude and it’s nice to work with your friends,” Wilson said.

Brandon Beemer
Brandon Beemer. Photo Credit: Bjoern Kommerell
In this article:Brandon Beemer, days of our lives, Daytime, Drama, Nbc, robert scott wilson
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Life

Pacific Northwest braces for a second damaging atmospheric river in a week

An atmospheric river is setting up to deliver another double-digit dose of rain in British Columbia and Washington.

8 hours ago
Amazon's 'New World' games soars at release Amazon's 'New World' games soars at release

Tech & Science

Privacy alert: Amazon collects the most data about their customers

Amazon captures value derived from user data by drawing more customers and sellers to the site.

15 mins ago
Sao Paulo stock exchange removes bull statue Sao Paulo stock exchange removes bull statue

World

Sao Paulo stock exchange removes bull statue

The Sao Paulo stock exchange has taken down a statue of a bull reminiscent of the one on Wall Street after being hit by...

23 hours ago
Andersson in sight of becoming Sweden's first woman PM Andersson in sight of becoming Sweden's first woman PM

World

'Bulldozer' Andersson: Sweden's short-lived first woman PM

The 54-year-old and no-nonsense attitude, describes herself as a "nice, hard-working woman" who likes to be in charge.

19 hours ago