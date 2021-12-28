Robert Palmer Watkins talks about ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond,’ new single ‘Walking Dead’

Robert Palmer Watkins. Photo Credit: Nate Jensen

Actor and musician Robert Palmer Watkins chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about being a part of “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” and his new single ‘Walking Dead” as part of Palmer.

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’

In “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” he played the role of Lieutenant Frank Newton. “That was such a blast,” he admitted. “They brought me back for six episodes and I got to expand the character this season so that was really fun since, in the first season, I was just a small part of it where I was in one episode. It was great that they brought me back and gave me a chance to develop Lieutenant Frank Newton.”

“At the end of the season, I got to have a faceoff with Nico Tortorella. I got to go head-to-head with him and we got to do some really cool stunts and fighting. It was an intense and a brutal day of filming that fight scene since it was hot and difficult but it was really rewarded in the end. We all felt really proud with how that turned out,” he added.

He is also looking forward to such acting projects as “Six Feet,” “Tub Life,” and “Trapped Inn” in the near future.

New single ‘Walking Dead’

He shared that he is excited about his new single “Walking Dead,” which will be released on New Year’s Eve.

On the idea for the song, he said, “I was filing the show ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ and I’ve been in several relationships, where towards the end of those relationships, I felt like I was going through the motions. I was going in circles and it felt like I was ‘walking dead.’ I was trying to make something work that was stale and kind of dead, and both partners become zombies in the relationship. I was inspired by the title while I was filming the show, so I started writing a song with Eric Zayne, Chris Oliver, and Brendan Martin. Rom Zayne also served as a producer with Leah Sturgis as executive producer.”

“The song is obviously not about zombies or anything related to the show. I was inspired by the title and I was coming out of a relationship myself, where I felt like I was going in circles,” he added.

He noted that they filmed the song’s music video in Utah, which was directed by Robert Adamson. “We did a simple, beautiful music video,” he said. “It’s a little bit of a slower song and I am really singing on this one. The video shows a different side of me. I am excited about it and I think people are going to dig it. I want to start 2022 right with this song and video.”

“Walking Dead” is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here.

