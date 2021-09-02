RJ Mitte of ‘Breaking Bad’ talks ‘Triumph’ and ‘The Oak Room’ films, and ‘Equal Too’ podcast series

RJ Mitte. Photo Courtesy of 'Harder Than You Think'

Movie star RJ Mitte of “Breaking Bad” fame chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about the films “Triumph” and “The Oak Room,” which is No. 1 across Europe and Australia, as well as the podcast series “Equal Too: Achieving Disability Equality.”

‘Triumph’

In the film “Triumph,” he starred opposite Oscar nominee Terrence Howard, which was a great experience. “It’s the story of a young man who has cerebral palsy who wants to achieve his dream, and it is inspired by a true story. My character, Mike, wanted to achieve these goals at a time when people didn’t believe in him,” he said.

“I had the ability to create a story that embodies somebody’s dream. That is what the entertainment industry is all about: creating dreams and presenting them to people,” he added.

‘The Oak Room’

He also opened up about “The Oak Room,” where he played the role of Steve. “The film is doing great actually,” he said. “It has such a big impact, and more people are enjoying it. I have been very lucky since I continue to work and I continue to grow since that project.”

“Life has been really great when it comes to work for me,” he added. “There have been a lot of great organizations that I have been able to give my time to. I am very lucky to be a part of this community.”

‘Equal Too’ podcast series

Mitte, who has cerebral palsy has a new podcast series, “Equal Too: Achieving Disability Equality,” from the team that developed and produced the critically acclaimed documentary “Rising Phoenix.” This series will focus on challenging perceptions, celebrating successes, and exploring how to transform the world for those who have a disability. “I am very excited to be a part of ‘Equal Too’, this is something I feel so passionate about, especially in regard to my career and my life,” he said.

“I am trying to bring positive reinforcement to show people with disabilities in a positive light, and I want to showcase them as real individuals and real people that make life-altering decisions,” he said. “The Harder Than You Think organization brings all this to the forefront, and it has done such an amazing job.”

P&G Studios and the Team at Harder Than You Think launched “Equal Too,” a special six-part series featured on the podcast Seneca’s Conversations on Power and Purpose and is brought to you by the Seneca Women Podcast Network and iHeart Radio. “I think people will find it very entertaining but also very informative,” he said. “It is all about sharing information and sharing stories that provide insights and understanding. I am very happy that I am a part of this.”

The series will run through the duration of the Paralympic Games and will explore thought-provoking topics such as the legacy of the Paralympic Games movement and the lasting impact it has had on host cities and beyond. “I love series and I love mini-series, and this is a six-part series with insightful information and meaningful conversations. I think it will resonate well with a lot of people,” he said.

Also, the series shows how the rights of disabled people are changing and what more needs to be done to begin to create equal opportunities, and the trajectory of employment for disabled people 70 years after Sir Ludwig Guttmann began using sport to rehabilitate disabled people back into society.

“The biggest thing I want people to get out of this is to help achieve disability equality,” he concluded. “Disability affects everyone, early in life, later in life, and at the end of life.”

To learn more about actor RJ Mitte, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.