Ricky Ubeda and Timo Andres talk about ‘Illinoise’

Ricky Ubeda and Ben Cook in 'Illinoise' on Broadway. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy.

Performer Ricky Ubeda and composer Timo Andres discuss being a part of the Broadway musical “Illinoise.”

Ricky Ubeda

On starring in “Illinoise,” Ubeda said, “It’s amazing that people are recognizing a dancing performance as an acting performance, which is the truth, so I am just happy.”

“It really is incredible to be a vessel for that,” Ubeda added.

“Working with Ben Cook is awesome,” Ubeda exclaimed. “He has been the most wonderful person, and he has been a friend of mine for years. He is the most amazing dressing roommate and co-star. He is a great human.”

On being a part of the digital age, Ubeda said, “It’s interesting. I try to stay in the middle place with the usage of it all. I think it can be an incredible tool for artists that are trying to get their work out there. It is interesting to grow up with it while it is blowing up as well.”

Ubeda opened up about winning the 2024 Chita Rivera Award for “Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show” as part of “Illinoise,” he said with a sweet laugh, “It was great. We almost didn’t make it.”

“We had a show that night so we literally walked in when they were announcing that category, and it was quite fun and really cool,.” Ubeda added.

Timo Andres

Pianist and composer Timo Andres was nominated for the 2024 Drama Desk Award for “Outstanding Orchestrations” for his work in “Illinoise.” “In taking on this responsibility of translating this album from one medium to another, felt so great… This music means so much to so many people.”

“It is nice to be validated a little bit and say, ‘people like the way the music in this show sounded,’ so I am very grateful,” Andres acknowledged.

On being a part of the 2024 Drama Desk Awards, Andres said, “It is very exciting. I am in some degree of disbelief.”

When asked about the lessons learned from “Illinoise,” he said, “I think that I should be open to all kinds of collaborations in my life… and the collaborative aspect of this has been so rewarding and so pleasurable.”

Andres has also been nominated for a 2024 Tony Award for “Best Orchestrations” for “Illinoise.”

