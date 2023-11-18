Rick Cosnett of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ talks about ‘Shoulder Dance’

Rick Cosnett. Photo Credit: Dalmiro Quiroga

Actor and producer Rick Cosnett (“The Vampire Diaries” and “The Flash”) chatted about the new film “Shoulder Dance.”

‘Shoulder Dance’

The movie was written and directed by Jay Arnold. “Working with Jay Arnold was incredible. He created such a beautiful fertile soil for us to play in. The vibe on set was amazing. We all just adored each other, from the entire cast to the crew. It was super good vibes,” he said.

‘This film was so good. It was such a special experience for me,” he said. “I’ve never played a character quite like Roger before. It just gave me so much confidence personally and professionally. I came in hot every day, and it was just delightful. Maggie Geha was so great to work with.”

“I am so glad this film is coming out,” he admitted. “There is a lot value in being free in yourself as a person, it can free you. There are so many beautiful messages in the film. Love, at the end of the day, does conquer so many things.”

“Matt Dallas was amazing to work with too,” he added. “Blake Cooper Griffin is also awesome, and he is so good in this.”

Cosnett acknowledged that there were many personal connections to this role and movie to the point where it felt that it was written for him, at times, as a result of life imitating art. “Funny enough, when I first read it, I was intimidated,” he said.

The digital age

On being an actor and filmmaker in the digital age, Cosnett said, “It’s amazing now that we are able to have the power to ask for what we wanted and get something out of it from the studios. I am super grateful for all of that. The positives are that the accessibility aspect of it.

‘The Flash’

Cosnett noted that “The Flash” was one of the biggest projects that has happened in his career. “It is so special. It was such a roller coaster,” he said. “It has changed my life in so many ways. The stories were all so special to us and our characters. I just loved doing it from start to finish.”

‘The Vampire Diaries’

Cosnett described “The Vampire Diaries” as both terrifying and exhilarating because it was his first American show. “it was a really huge show in America and I came on during Season 5,” he said. “It was such an amazing job to get. I was very lucky.”

He had great words about working with Ian Somerhalder in “The Vampire Diaries.” “Working with Ian was so easy,” Cosnett said. “Ian is the greatest human being on the planet. We had loved his film ‘The Rules of Attraction,’ it was so good and Ian was very good in it.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Cosnett said, “Growth.” “It’s growth and I’m loving it,” he admitted. “I am where I am meant to be and I am staying at it.”

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and aspiring actors, Cosnett said, “If you can think of doing anything else, then do something else. If you really really love it, then go all out. Play big, don’t play small.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, Cosnett said, “Success is multilayered and it keeps meaning different things to me, the more realizations I have, and the more I try to go every day.”

To learn more about actor and producer Rick Cosnett, follow him on Instagram.