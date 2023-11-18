Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Rick Cosnett of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ talks about ‘Shoulder Dance’

Actor and producer Rick Cosnett (“The Vampire Diaries” and “The Flash”) chatted about the new film “Shoulder Dance.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Rick Cosnett
Rick Cosnett. Photo Credit: Dalmiro Quiroga
Rick Cosnett. Photo Credit: Dalmiro Quiroga

Actor and producer Rick Cosnett (“The Vampire Diaries” and “The Flash”) chatted about the new film “Shoulder Dance.”

‘Shoulder Dance’

The movie was written and directed by Jay Arnold. “Working with Jay Arnold was incredible. He created such a beautiful fertile soil for us to play in. The vibe on set was amazing. We all just adored each other, from the entire cast to the crew. It was super good vibes,” he said.

‘This film was so good. It was such a special experience for me,” he said. “I’ve never played a character quite like Roger before. It just gave me so much confidence personally and professionally. I came in hot every day, and it was just delightful. Maggie Geha was so great to work with.”

“I am so glad this film is coming out,” he admitted. “There is a lot value in being free in yourself as a person, it can free you. There are so many beautiful messages in the film. Love, at the end of the day, does conquer so many things.”

Matt Dallas was amazing to work with too,” he added. “Blake Cooper Griffin is also awesome, and he is so good in this.”

Cosnett acknowledged that there were many personal connections to this role and movie to the point where it felt that it was written for him, at times, as a result of life imitating art. “Funny enough, when I first read it, I was intimidated,” he said.

The digital age

On being an actor and filmmaker in the digital age, Cosnett said, “It’s amazing now that we are able to have the power to ask for what we wanted and get something out of it from the studios. I am super grateful for all of that. The positives are that the accessibility aspect of it.

‘The Flash’

Cosnett noted that “The Flash” was one of the biggest projects that has happened in his career. “It is so special. It was such a roller coaster,” he said. “It has changed my life in so many ways. The stories were all so special to us and our characters. I just loved doing it from start to finish.”

‘The Vampire Diaries’

Cosnett described “The Vampire Diaries” as both terrifying and exhilarating because it was his first American show. “it was a really huge show in America and I came on during Season 5,” he said. “It was such an amazing job to get. I was very lucky.”

He had great words about working with Ian Somerhalder in “The Vampire Diaries.” “Working with Ian was so easy,” Cosnett said. “Ian is the greatest human being on the planet. We had loved his film ‘The Rules of Attraction,’ it was so good and Ian was very good in it.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Cosnett said, “Growth.” “It’s growth and I’m loving it,” he admitted. “I am where I am meant to be and I am staying at it.”

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and aspiring actors, Cosnett said, “If you can think of doing anything else, then do something else. If you really really love it, then go all out. Play big, don’t play small.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, Cosnett said, “Success is multilayered and it keeps meaning different things to me, the more realizations I have, and the more I try to go every day.”

To learn more about actor and producer Rick Cosnett, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Blake Cooper Griffin, Film, Ian Somerhalder, jay arnold, Matt Dallas, Movie, rick cosnett, shoulder dance, the flash, The Vampire Diaries
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 19,900 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times. To contact Markos, email him at mpapadatos_5 @hotmail.com

You may also like:

mesh conference mesh conference

Business

Unlocking digital transformation for good: mesh conference lands in Toronto on December 6-7

Canada's digital transformation and innovation event is back in Toronto on Dec 6-7.

2 hours ago

Business

Europe’s countries with the most successful companies

The U.K. is home to many large companies, some of which are not only the largest in Europe but across the globe.

23 hours ago
X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk is taking heavy criticism for a post in which he promotes a longtime anti-Semitic conspiracy theory X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk is taking heavy criticism for a post in which he promotes a longtime anti-Semitic conspiracy theory

Social Media

White House condemns Musk’s ‘abhorrent promotion’ of anti-Semitism

Tesla and SpaceX tycoon replied to an anti-Semitic post on X with the words: "You have said the actual truth."

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Sam Altman, ousted pioneer of OpenAI, is serial entrepreneur

Sam Altman, the tech titan behind ChatGPT, was abruptly fired by OpenAI, the company that launched the revolutionary AI chatbot.

7 hours ago