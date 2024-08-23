Rhythm Tribe talks about their new music and tour

Rhythm Tribe. Photo Credit: Salim Cleghorne.

Multi-generational family band Rhythm Tribe chatted about reviving Latin rock and soul with their new music and tour.

What inspires your music and songwriting?

When we started six years ago it was just about having fun and playing music

together. After the first single, “You Are The One” went to No. 28 on the Billboard

chart; we realized that this could be a viable creative focus.

So, as we have worked on our third album called, “Tea for Five,” which will release in December 2024, we found the inner voice is what we searched for and allowed to come out.

Bringing out the creative element in both Brisa and Mason enabled Thomas to be

both a mentor and producer.

Thomas said, “It’s not my voice that needs to come out. It’s their voice and feeling that I focus on. If they both don’t like the song, then it needs to be worked on until it’s a unanimous approval.”

The Neo-Soul Latin Fusion sound has evolved and taken shape and is creatively led by Brisa, Mason and Thomas. It is then combined in a musical collaboration with

drummer/percussionist, Esau Garcia and bassist, Karthik Suresh.

Can you tell us about your upcoming shows at The Roxy Theatre on September 29?

We are so excited about our Hollywood debut concert at The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood, California.

It will be a 90-minute performance that includes songs from the Generations and Next Level albums, along with music from our new album including, “Holding onto the Night,” which is currently on radio nationally and up for a Grammy.

The band will be taking the listeners on a Neo-Soul Latin Fusion psychedelic sound journey. It will be a special night.

What is your advice for young and emerging artists?

If you are serious about what you are creating and aren’t delusional, then stay

focused. Remember it is a business.

So, once you have created the art, you must put on the business hat. Be methodical and focused. Do not expect someone to do it for you.

There are so many sharks and piranhas acting like they care about you. All they want is your money, your life and your creation. Sadly, they are more like legal pimps as they entrap you.

There is nothing easy about this career choice. Learn about the legal aspect of the multiple fields that make up this business. Don’t listen to anyone when it comes to your dream. Remember, “Dreams don’t die, only dreamers do,” says Thomas.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

As we started our indie record label and digital download platform, we have had

to learn everything about the way music is disseminated now.

From Spotify to Apple Music, it has been an eye opening experience learning about these modern day hustlers. The technology has taken the place of record companies and is now ripping off artists’ even worse.

We have discovered artists can’t even make a living from streams. The streaming platforms exploit the artists’ hunger for fame.

It is sad how the market that is available to most artists is not designed for

success and the only winner is the tech companies.

How did the name of the group come about?

There was a legendary nightclub in Hollywood called the Rhythm Lounge.

Because we are living in the grooves or the rhythms of this fusion of music, we

also recognized as family we are a tribe. Simply put, we are a rhythm tribe.

Which artists would you like to someday collaborate with someday as your dream duet choices?

We would love to be able to work with artists such as: SZA, NAO, Jazmine

Sullivan, Ley Soul, FKJ and Anderson .Paak.

Were there any moments in your career that helped define you?

Thomas recalls, “When I was on a major label and the A&R director said you

can’t do everything. You have to pick one thing. I realized he was full of shit and I

stayed focused.”

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Success is both a complex concept and a simple feeling. It is the emotional

freedom to follow your dreams. It is making your own choices and not allowing

people to shit on your nose and accepting it.

Their music is available on Spotify by clicking here.

To learn more about Rhythm Tribe, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.