Rhona Mitra talks about starring in the film ‘Hounds of War,’ and working with Frank Grillo

Rhona Mitra in 'Hounds of War.' Photo Courtesy of XYZ Films.

British actress Rhona Mitra chatted about starring in the new movie “Hounds of War,” which is available on digital as of September 20th.

“Hounds of War” was directed by Isaac Florentine and written by Jean Pierre Magro.

The story deals with the best military mercenaries money can buy. Known as “The Hounds,” they are sent on the most dangerous missions that only they can successfully complete, but their latest mission is a trap set by their creator to destroy them. Can they avenge their fallen brothers and sisters?

‘Hounds of War’

On being a part of “Hounds of War,” Mitra said, “It was a lot of fun. Shooting on location in Malta was amazing. We had a wonderful crew, and it was great to work with Frank Grillo, who is an old friend. There were a lot of elements that made it a lot of fun.”

Working with Frank Grillo

“It is always a unique experience working with Frank,” she said. “He is very much ‘Frank Grillo.’ Frank is a force, and he does what he does with such a level of passion. He and his stunt guy, Greg, go everywhere together. It is never a dull moment working with Frank.”

Lessons learned from this role and screenplay

On the lessons learned from this role and screenplay, Mitra responded, “There are a lot of parallels that run between myself and my character, Selina, in that she spent many years in a very aggressive environment where she gave her identity away to something that maybe didn’t suit her.”

“Selina created a life for herself where she was a happier, wholesome person. I had done the same thing,” she said.

“It was nice to be able to connect to a female character who has both the physical strength and the intellectual strength, as well as the female prowess to be able to navigate a male-dominated world with a level of grace,” she elaborated.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, she remarked, “I don’t really think about it because it’s not my business. It’s a job and I have other strings to my bow that I care deeply about.”

“I don’t think you can quantify the digital movement with art. They have become very different worlds. Hollywood is very consumed by that, but most of the film industry abroad, are not really a part of that nonsense,” she explained.

Advice for young and emerging actors

For young and emerging actors, Mitra said, “Never betray your true identity to become something that you think they need you to be.”

Superpower of choice

If she were to have any superpower, she revealed, “To abolish and eradicate all forms of abuse and subjugation towards animals and nature, whether that be on land, water, or air.”

Key to longevity

Regarding the key to longevity in the entertainment industry, Mitra said, “Be good at what you do, there are two sides to every business: there are people who play a game and there are people who manipulate and strategize and find their idea of success through Machiavellian manipulation and strategizing, and people get there that way.”

“The people who really last are the ones that care about it deeply,” she said. “I am really grateful for the fact that I get to keep doing that. Being fully whole and authentic is what we are drawn to.”

“As long as you keep taking care of the truth of who you are and growing as a person, you will always remain interesting, and that’s what we are drawn to,” she added.

Success

On her definition of the word success, she said, “Success means taking accountability for your own wholeness, and being kind whenever and wherever you can.”

“Also, sharing, the excess of whatever gifts you have been given with anyone or anything that requires happiness or healing from your love and goodness,” she added.

Closing thoughts on ‘Hounds of War’

For viewers and fans, she concluded about the film, “If you like action and a good location (Malta is beautiful), and if you love Frank Grillo (who is good at what he does), then this movie is for you.”

To learn more about British actress Rhona Mitra, follow her on Instagram.