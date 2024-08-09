Connect with us

Rhiannon Fish talks about ‘A Costa Rican Wedding’ on Hallmark

Rhiannon Fish chatted about starring in “A Costa Rican Wedding” on Hallmark.
Actress Rhiannon Fish chatted about starring in “A Costa Rican Wedding” on Hallmark.

The synopsis is: A clumsy maid of honor gets help from her handsome nemesis when things go awry at her best friend’s Costa Rican wedding.

“This movie has been my favorite one to shoot so far,” she admitted. “I’ve been really lucky to have had some wonderful experiences with the Hallmark Channel but this has been my favorite by far.”

Fish on filming in Costa Rica

On filming in Costa Rica, she said, “It was amazing to film there. It was so immersive. All of the locations and all of the creatures were 100 percent real. Costa Rica, overall, was very real.”

Fish on working with Christopher Russell

Christopher Russell was wonderful as my leading man,” she admitted. “I’ve been very lucky to work with some incredible co-stars such as Hunter King and Tyler Hynes, both of which have been a dream to work with, and now I can add Chris Russell to that list.

“I feel incredibly lucky. I’ve hit the jackpot with all of them… Marcus Rosner, Clayton James, and Madison Smith too. All great scene partners and leading men,” she added.

Latest endeavors

On her latest endeavors, she stated, “We have a lot of balls in the air, and a lot of things that are up-and-coming, which is really exciting.”

She revealed that she would love to someday do a sequel to the mystery “Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths,” where she can work with Hunter King again.

Success

Regarding her definition of success, Fish said, “Success means being happy. That is the most important thing. You can have all the money in the world but if you are not happy and healthy, none of that really matters. That is what true success is.”

Closing thoughts on ‘A Costa Rican Wedding’

For her fans and viewers, Fish remarked, “I hope this movie will inspire viewers to go to Costa Rica. It is the most magical place in the whole world. I can’t wait to get back there to visit. The culture and the people are just great. It is absolutely stunning.

“For those that cannot go to Costa Rica, I hope people can feel like they came along with us via this Hallmark movie,” she concluded.

To learn more about Rhiannon Fish, follow her on Instagram.

