Review: ‘Zero Contact’ is a riveting film starring Anthony Hopkins, Chris Brochu, and Aleks Paunovic

Aleks Paunovic, Anthony Hopkins, and Chris Brochu in 'Zero Contact.' Photo Courtesy of Lionsgate

“Zero Contact” is a riveting new film starring Anthony Hopkins (Finley Hart), Chris Brochu (Sam Hart), and Aleks Paunovic (Trevor Williams).

The movie is available in theaters, on Digital, and On Demand as of May 27, 2022, via Lionsgate. It was written by Cam Cannon and directed by Rick Dugdale. It was shot entirely on Zoom (where all of the actors had no contact with each other hence the title).

This high-tech thriller, starring Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins (“Silence of the Lambs”) chillingly reimagines our isolated, virtual world. Hopkins plays Finley Hart, the eccentric genius behind a global data-mining program. “I lost touch with my humanity,” Finley acknowledged.

Upon his death, five remote agents — including Finley’s son — are contacted by a mysterious A.I. entity to reactivate the initiative, which may enable time travel. As sinister events occur at each of the agents’ homes, they must decide whether entering their passwords will save the world…or destroy it.

The film follows five characters based all over the globe, and they are connected only by their devotion to the late founder and tech titan Finley Hart. They are forced to work together to shut down Hart’s most secret invention, the machine that is either the solution to mankind’s problems or the end of the earth.

This engaging storyline will certainly keep viewers at the edge of their seats.

Particularly impressive about “Zero Contact” is that it is the very first film that is offered as an NFT on the Vuele platform, and is also the very first feature film NFT.

The Verdict

Overall, “Zero Contact” is a film by Rick Dugdale that is certainly worth checking out. It is very timely and relevant, especially in this digital age.

The writing is superb (kudos to Cam Cannon), and the acting performances by Hopkins, Brochu, and Paunovic are all dynamic and extraordinary. Rick Dugdale should be commended for his vision and sold direction. “Zero Contact” garners four out of five stars, and it makes viewers anxiously await a possible sequel or two.