Review: ‘Your Place or Mine’ is a mediocre romantic comedy starring Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon in 'Your Place or Mine.' Photo Credit: Erin Simkin, Netflix

“Your Place Or Mine” is a new romantic comedy that premiered on Netflix on February 10. It stars such actors as Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.

In this new Netflix movie, Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) are dear friends but they are polar opposites. She craves routine with her son in Los Angeles, and he thrives on change in the Big Apple.

When they swap houses and lives for one week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.

“Your Place or Mine” was written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, and this marked the filmmaker’s directorial debut.

Initially, it stars out promising, there was a slight spark of energy and charm between them, but ultimately, it fades away. The chemistry among the two leads is subpar at best because there is little substance and hardly any wit in their interactions.

This adventure is straightforward, without any twists and turns in it, thus making it predictable and boring at times.

The movie did have potential, but this new long-distance storyline just never got to where it was capable of going due to its patchy screenplay. The writing falls short and is choppy in several areas.

Most of their scenes involve them communicating in a remote fashion, and they are together in-person only in a select few.

The film may been trying to capture the style and essence of “When Harry Met Sally,” “Sleepless in Seattle,” or “No Strings Attached” (also starring Ashton Kutcher), but it fails to do so.

Anybody looking for the next big Valentine’s Day classic will be disappointed. It does help provide some escapism, which is much-needed in these times, especially since it depicts the two stars acting insecure and silly in it.

It is the quintessential film to put on in the background on a lazy afternoon but even Kutcher and Witherspoon’s A-list names can’t overcome this romantic comedy’s limitations. “Your Place Or Mine” garners 2.5 out of 5 stars.