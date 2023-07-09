Review: Yellowcard plays The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York

Yellowcard. Photo Credit: Acacia Evans

On July 8, the rock group Yellowcard performed at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Manhattan.

This marked their first tour in six years, and this was in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their seminal album “Ocean Avenue,” which was released back in July of 2023.

Yellowcard is made up of such band members as frontman Ryan Key on lead vocals and guitar, Sean Mackin the violin, Ryan Mendez on guitar, and Josh Portman on bass.

Story of the Year and Mayday Parade served as Yellowcard’s opening acts.

Yellowcard kicked off their set with the upbeat and spitfire tune “Way Away,” where their presence was met with a raucous response from the Big Apple crowd.

It was followed by such up-tempo numbers as “Breathing” and “Lights and Sounds.” They continued with “Believe,” which was their fourth and final radio single from their “Ocean Avenue” collection.

Derek Sanders, the lead singer of Mayday Parade, joined them on stage for a collaboration on “Hang You Up.”

They also threw such radio singles as “”Rough Landing, Holly” and “Light Up the Sky” from their subsequent albums in the mix, which was an added bonus.

Yellowcard also performed the title track of their latest “Childhood Eyes” EP, which was just released on July 7 yet many audience members already knew its lyrics.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger that the band will get together to write more new music.

After “Always Summer,” they closed with the liberating “Awakenings” and “Back Home,” which was more mellow and low-key than their previous songs.

For their encore, Yellowcard returned to the stage and played “With You Around” and “Only One,” prior to closing with their signature song “Ocean Avenue,” which was the ode of the night, and was the anthem that everybody came to hear, as they were reciting the lyrics verbatim.

For two decades, their hit single “Ocean Avenue” has become a cult classic, and it has become a staple at emo, pop-punk and rock cover band shows.

The Verdict

Overall, Yellowcard delivered at The Rootftop at Pier 17, and the weather cooperated last night. They ended up playing nearly two-thirds of their “Ocean Avenue” album, for a capacity audience, and their high-adrenaline set resonated with them.

There was a feeling of nostalgia in the venue, especially since the majority of the fans were millennials, where Ryan Key and Yellowcard were able to put them into a time warp and take them back to simpler times to their high school or college days.