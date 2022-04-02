Connect with us

Review: Xristina Mou charms on ‘No More’ single and music video

Emerging Greek-American artist Xristina Mou stuns on her “No More” single and music video.

Published

Xristina Mou
Xristina Mou. Photo Courtesy of Xristina Mou
Xristina Mou. Photo Courtesy of Xristina Mou

Xristina allows her crisp, crystalline vocals to shine on “No More,” where the listener can recall Alessia Cara and Daya and that should be taken as a compliment; moreover, Xristina exudes a great deal of charm and potential. The song was co-penned by Xristina and Nikki Silva. It was composed and engineered by Anthony Lopardo, and it was subsequently released via Strong Island Records.

“Touch me softly I’ve been lonely don’t you want me then I remember that it’s all bullshit,” Xristina sings in the opening verse, instantly luring her listeners in.

The song’s official music video, directed by Nikki Silva, may be seen below.

Aside from Xristina, the music video stars Brenden Hastings and Fabian Xavier.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great music to come from Xristina Mou in the future. Her talent is bright and promising.

“No More” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It showcases her talent as a singer, songwriter, producer, and overall storyteller. The tune “No More” and its music video both garner two thumbs up. Well done.

To learn more about Xristina Mou, check out her Instagram page and her LinkTree page.

