Review: XJUNE releases ‘Love How You Lie’ breakthrough single

XJUNE released his highly-anticipated breakthrough single "Love How You Lie."

XJUNE
XJUNE. Photo Credit: Gold Drip Music
XJUNE. Photo Credit: Gold Drip Music

Emerging artist XJUNE released his highly-anticipated breakthrough single “Love How You Lie” via Gold Drip Music. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song’s music video has neat visuals to it, and it has an empowering message to it. XJUNE is Russian-American singer-songwriter Igor Moshkin, and he exudes a great deal of potential in this debut track.

“Love How You Lie” is available on Spotify. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two thumbs up. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come from XJUNE in the future.

In this article:love how you lie, singer-songwriter, Single, XJUNE

