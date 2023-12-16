Review: ‘Wonka’ is a delectable exercise in imagination

A scene from 'Wonka' courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

‘Wonka’ is the delightful origin story of Willy Wonka, the famous chocolatier filled with boundless energy and optimism.

Children are taught not to take candy from strangers — but with two significant exceptions: Halloween and Willy Wonka. The latter is the master candy maker in Roald Dahl’s classic story about a boy whose dream comes true when he finds the golden ticket for an exclusive tour of the legendary chocolate factory. But that’s the end of Willy’s tale as he seeks an heir to his throne and looks to retire from the sweets business. Now, it’s time to see how he got his start and what inspired all his unique confectionary creations in Wonka.

Willy Wonka (Timothée Chalamet) arrives in the world’s chocolate capital with a dream and a handful of coins, but he’s met with a bit of hard luck. The Galeries Gourmet is controlled by three shrewd businessmen — Mr. Slugworth (Paterson Joseph), Mr. Prodnose (Matt Lucas) and Mr. Fickelgruber (Mathew Baynton) — who, with the aid of the police chief (Keegan-Michael Key), block any new chocolatiers from setting up shop in the square. Moreover, Willy finds himself indentured to a laundry house run by the merciless Mrs. Scrubitt (Olivia Colman) and her henchman, Bleacher (Tom Davis), alongside a number of other poor souls, including a young, hopeless girl named Noodle (Calah Lane). But Willy is unwilling to give up on his dream and vows to find a way to share his chocolate with the world.

A prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, this is Willy Wonka’s origin story. Even though he’s not yet famous or successful, he has a lot of potential for both. A magician, inventor, adventurer and chocolatier, Willy has many talents, all of which he’s focused on becoming the world’s greatest candy maker. He’s also full of unwavering optimism, which inspires everyone around him, giving them all hope that his success will inevitably restore their happiness too. Thus, they are all in when he reveals his resourceful plan to circumvent their adversaries, sell his magnificent chocolates and settle their debts.

This movie is overflowing with marvellous, fantastical imagery. Starting with Willy’s chocolates, which are made of rare and extraordinary ingredients gathered from around the world. They are beautiful to look at and do remarkable things to the consumers. The musical numbers are energetic and uplifting with classic choreography and cheerful lyrics, some of which harken back to the original 1971 film. Willy’s miniature chocolate factory is magical and the first iteration of his candy store is expectedly enchanting. Combined, all of these elements produce a charming movie going experience that will delight audiences of all ages.

Chalamet brings an infectious and unparalleled level of joy to the character. He sings, dances and inspires. While remaining eccentric, he lacks the weirder qualities projected by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, though he does use many of the same phrases. Lane is the perfect accomplice and Key goes through some amusing transformations over the course of the picture. The all-star cast of villains and allies are exceptional, while Hugh Grant’s Oompa Loompa is sarcastically hilarious.

Writer-director Paul King offers a different type of story from his Paddington films, yet it remains wholesome and enjoyable. This is undoubtedly the feel-good movie of the year, just in time for the holidays.

Director: Paul King

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman and Keegan-Michael Key