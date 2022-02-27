Review: Wok N’ Roll is an enthralling eatery in Huntington Village on Long Island

Outside mural of Wok N' Roll. Photo Credit: Chris Quirke

To taste some of the best Stir-Fry, egg rolls, and wing on Long Island, all one needs to do is visit Wok N’ Roll in the heart of Huntington Village. This eatery is fit for the rock deities themselves. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The management is from the same owners as New York Panini in Huntington, and they have been open for almost a year. Their “Stir-Fry” menu is named after several iconic rock hits such as “Magic Man,” “Stairway to Heaven,” “Born to Be Wild,” “Hotel California,” and “Barracuda.”

Their “Headbanger” egg roll is a real treat comprised of egg noodles, chicken, bacon, broccoli, snap pea, fried onions, Thai basil, and their exquisite Dragon sauce (which features the Chef’s secret ingredient and it comes hot and sweet).

As part of their “Greatest Hits” over rice, one ought to try their “Chicken Teriyaki,” which is scrumptious.

Particularly impressive about Wok N’ Roll is that it is the first outside food vendor at The Paramount, and Wok N’ Roll egg rolls are available at the award-winning Long Island venue.

For vegans and vegetarians, their “Hotel California and “Gluten-Free” Vegetable egg roll is a fitting choice. Patrons are also able to build their own vegan Wok box. All of their sauces are entirely homemade and gluten-free.

Owner Chris Quirke has been in food and beverage since 2006 working for the likes of Nassau Coliseum, Citi Field, Shake Shack, Blue Smoke, and New York Panini. His unique skillset and experience combined with his passion to develop and create new products is where the concept for Wok N’ Roll was born.

Kudos to head chef Chris Huang for his artistic culinary creativities.

The Verdict

Overall, Wok N’ Roll is an incredible eatery in Huntington with a nonchalant vibe to it that has certainly found its rhythm. There is something new to try at each visit, and it is ideal to cater for any occasion. To paraphrase the classic Joan Jett tune “I Love Wok N’ Roll.” It is highly recommended for the entire family. Wok N’ Roll garners an A rating.

To learn more about Wok N’ Roll, visit its official Facebook page, and its website, and follow them on Instagram.