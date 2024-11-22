Review: ‘Wicked: Part I’ is fanciful, vibrant and incomplete

A scene from 'Wicked' courtesy of Universal Studios

‘Wicked: Part I’ is the Wicked Witch of the West’s origin story, demonstrating she wasn’t always Oz’s enemy.

Evil exists in all places and in many forms, but that doesn’t mean it’s always been there. Villain origin stories aren’t necessarily an excuse for bad behaviour. Instead, they can serve as an explanation of what caused someone to embrace their dark side, allowing it to eclipse their goodness. Some people are bad to the bone, but others are gradually nudged in that direction by external forces until they can finally resist no more — or lose reason to resist. In Wicked: Part I, Oz’s evil witch gets a name and an unpleasant backstory that will cause people to see her in a new light.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) was born with green skin and forced to live with the scorn it inspired in everyone she encountered, including her father (Andy Nyman) who would much rather dote on his younger, normal-skinned daughter, Nessarose (Marissa Bode). Thus, Elphaba was primarily raised by the nurse maid, Dulcibear (Sharon D. Clarke), who was actually a talking bear. When Nessa was old enough to attend Shiz University, her father and sister accompanied her on her first day. But during a minor altercation, Elphaba once again loses control of her natural abilities, causing a commotion that gains the attention of the head of sorcery, Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh). The teacher insists Elphaba enroll so she can give her private lessons to harness her gift before inevitably meeting the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum), which in turn makes her roommates with Galinda (Ariana Grande), a self-centered, spoiled brat used to getting her way. However, this new world also reveals new threats to the talking animals who are being forced back into cages, including an intelligent goat professor, Dr. Dillamond (Peter Dinklage).

The film is an adaptation of both the book and Broadway show of the same name. From the former, it draws additional storylines, while the latter provides musical inspiration. The picture feels like a stage-to-screen adaptation as the music is polished and generally enhances the narrative — with a few exceptions that hinder the movie’s pace. However, padding the script with previously omitted anecdotes from the book in an effort to differentiate it from the stage production only lengthens the film unnecessarily, muddying the narrative and reminding everyone why those parts of the narrative were left out in the first place. Trimming the excess could have shortened the picture, which is already only one-half of the tale, to a more digestible two hours. Instead, there are moments in which the audience will feel the film’s length, which isn’t exactly magical.

That said, the overall production is spectacular. Grande and Erivo are exceptional performers — and not just melodically. Galinda’s exaggerated, almost fake mannerisms, namely her ridiculous hair flip, are all absurdly perfect, while Elphaba is frequently forced to be stalwart even though there is kindness bursting from beneath her hard exterior. Visually, the sets and costumes are wonderful. There is a whimsical dance number in the library that utilizes a spinning book stack to great effect, and another that uses every inch of Galinda and Elphaba’s bedroom. The outfits are unique with their many layers and assorted fabrics, adding facets to Galinda’s pink ensembles, as well as Elphaba’s more somber wardrobe. Even the uniforms are not quite identical, giving each student a slightly distinct look. There is some questionable choreography, mainly due to random hip grinding in inopportune places, but overall the dance sequences are executed by a talented group.

The cast does very well reciting the tale’s unusual take on common words by never fading out of character or losing emotional steam. Grande and Erivo have excellent chemistry, whether they’re exchanging barbs or exulting over their newfound friendship. Moreover, Jonathan Bailey who plays Fiyero, the school’s new handsome troublemaker and the third point in girls’ triangle, also displays duelling personalities as he is outwardly shallow and therefore sees an ideal match with Galinda, while also thinking more deeply about political matters plaguing Oz to which Elphaba is sensitive. Yeoh and Goldblum fit their respective roles well with the former being more reserved and the latter providing an expectedly eccentric delivery.

Director Jon M. Chu goes to great lengths to maintain the spirit of its predecessors, while also leveraging the screen’s many advantages, which include more endearing CGI animal characters. Thus, with a few exceptions, including the muddled narrative, this is an extravagant movie experience that unfortunately feels incomplete since the story was split into two parts.

Director: Jon M. Chu

Starring: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jeff Goldblum