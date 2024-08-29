Review: ‘Who’s Cheating Who?’ is a new dramatic film on BET+

Blue Kimble and Apryl Jones in 'Who's Cheating Who?' Photo Courtesy of BET+

“Who’s Cheating Who?” is a new original movie on BET+, which was directed by Wendy Raquel Robinson.

The all-star cast includes Apryl Jones, Cynthia Bailey, Blue Kimble, and Darius McCrary, among others. It is available for streaming on BET+ as of August 29th.

The synopsis is: Infidelity, desire, and betrayal collide in this explosive drama. When two couples intertwine, a web of lies and deceit unravels, leading to a shocking climax. Can love survive the ultimate betrayal?

Stephanie (Apryl Jones) is not-very-happily married to Mason (Blue Kimble), who is cheating behind her back with Maxine (Cynthia Bailey) who is married to Steven (Darius McCrary).

When Steven meets Stephanie at a marketing convention and begins a tentative affair with her (that gradually starts to sizzle), all four protagonists are caught in a web of desire, guilt, adultery, and accusations.

Then, an agitated Stephanie decides that she and her husband need couples therapy with Maxine — and that pours a few extra gallons of gasoline on the bonfire that is their tangled mess of bedsheets and broken vows.

“Who’s Cheating Who?” is filled with multiple twist and turns, and an ending that is not to be missed (one that will certainly hit viewers sideways).

Apryl Jones delivers a bold and badass performance as Stephanie, while Cynthia Bailey is Kron Moore-caliber good as the sassy and manipulative Maxine.

Blue Kimble is noteworthy as the suave Mason, while Darius McCrary is memorable as Steven. Kenjah is a revelation as Miranda. Everybody brings something distinct and fiery to this drama.

Wendy Raquel Robinson deserves to be commended for her vision, direction, and for being a clever provocateur.

The Verdict

Overall, “Who’s Cheating Who?” is a riveting film from start to finish. It is edgy, flirtatious, mysterious and provocative. It will sustain the viewer’s attention for its entire duration.

It is filled with a great deal of drama and deception. It is worth checking out and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.