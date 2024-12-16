Review: Whoopi Goldberg and Hazel Vogel star in ‘Annie’ at The Theater at Madison Square Garden

Whoopi Goldberg in the cast of 'Annie' as 'Miss Hannigan' for the holidays. Photo Credit: Matt Murphy.

EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg and Hazel Vogel star in “Annie” at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

As soon as Goldberg took the stage as the iconic Miss Hannigan, she was greeted by a raucous response from the Big Apple audience, who knew that they were in the presence of a living legend.

“Annie” is a heartfelt production, which has an optimistic moral to it reminding us that “the sun will come out tomorrow,” and rightfully so. Its subject matter is timely and relevant, especially in this digital age.

Hazel Vogel delivers a true breakout performance in the title role, where she shines bright as a diamond.

Goldberg’s performance at Miss Hannigan was utterly transformative, and it ran the gamut (her character was witty, drunk at times, discombobulated, manipulative and complex, all in one). She did not portray her as resentful, but it was more of a jaded, burnt out person.

While the role of Miss Hannigan was previously played by such timeless actresses as Carol Burnett, Dorothy Loudon, Jane Lynch and Taraji P. Henson, Goldberg was able to make it her own in a raw, refreshing, and distinct fashion… and she was superb in it.

At the same time, Goldberg doesn’t miss a beat in any of the show’s singing or dancing numbers. She proves that she is like fine wine where she only gets better with age and experience.

“Little Girls” and “Easy Street” and “Tomorrow” are all noteworthy musical numbers.

The impressive cast also features Christopher Swan as Oliver Warbucks, Julia Nicole Hunter as Grace, Mark Woodard as FDR, Rhett Guter as Rooster, and Isabella De Souza Moore as Lily St. Regis.

Kevin, a seven-year-old labradoodle from Georgia, will play Sandy.

Everybody in the cast is able to bring something unique to the table, and it’s a true team effort.

“Annie” is being performed at The Theater at Madison Square Garden until January 5th, 2025.

The Verdict

Overall, “Annie” is a captivating new musical at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Whoopi Goldberg and Hazel Vogel are spellbinding in their roles. There is an authenticity and honesty to it like no other. It will sustain the audience’s attention for its entire 2.5 hour duration.

It was worthy of the lengthy standing ovation that it received at the end of the performance. “Annie” is worth checking out, and it garners an A rating.

To learn more about this show, check out the “Annie” tour website.