Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: ‘White Elephant’ is a high-octane action film starring Bruce Willis and Michael Rooker

The new action film “White Elephant” was released in theaters and streaming on AMC+ on Friday, June 3, 2022, via RLJE Films.

Published

Michael Rooker in the new film 'White Elephant'
Michael Rooker in the new film 'White Elephant.' Photo courtesy of RLJE Films
Michael Rooker in the new film 'White Elephant.' Photo courtesy of RLJE Films

The new action film “White Elephant” was released in theaters and streaming on AMC+ on Friday, June 3, 2022, via RLJE Films.

“White Elephant” was directed by Jesse V. Johnson from a script by Johnson and Erik Martinez. The film stars Michael Rooker, Bruce Willis, Olga Kurylenko, Vadhir Derbez, and John Malkovich.

Background on ‘White Elephant’

When an assassination attempt is witnessed by two cops, Gabriel Tancredi, an ex-marine turned mob enforcer (Michael Rooker), is ordered by his ruthless mob boss Arnold (Bruce Willis) to eliminate any and all threats.

With an eager underling out to prove himself, rival gangs making moves, and a rising body count, every step Tancredi makes threatens lives…including his own.

Michael Rooker steals every scene he is in as Gabriel, and Vadhir Derbez showcases his sense of redemption in the movie as Carlos. Olga Kurylenko and John Malkovich are also memorable, and it was neat that this was one of Bruce Willis’ final acting projects.

The trailer for “White Elephant” may be seen below.

The Verdict

Overall, White Elephant” is a high-adrenaline and vivacious film by director Jesse V. Johnson. Michael Rooker is a true force of nature, and compliments to the entire cast for their solid performances and for sustaining the audience’s attention throughout several distinct storylines that are taking place simultaneously.

“White Elephant” is worth checking out, especially for fans of thrillers, mysteries, action, and suspense.

In this article:Bruce willis, Film, John Malkovich, Michael Rooker, Movie, Vadhir Derbez, white elephant
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

Queen’s jubilee goes pop with a party

Some 22,000 people and millions more at home were on Saturday expected at a musical celebration for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

2 hours ago
Rare anti-government protests erupt in Cuba Rare anti-government protests erupt in Cuba

World

Biden faces cloud on summit to reset Latin America ties

President Joe Biden is hoping to show a new era of US engagement with Latin America at a long-heralded summit next week.

22 hours ago
The drive to remove all trace of Tiananmen from Hong Kong has intensified over the last year The drive to remove all trace of Tiananmen from Hong Kong has intensified over the last year

World

China, Hong Kong scrub Tiananmen memories on anniversary

There was heightened security around Beijing's Tiananmen Square Saturday, the anniversary of the bloody 1989 crackdown.

21 hours ago
Men wade along a flooded street in Havana, on June 3, 2022 Men wade along a flooded street in Havana, on June 3, 2022

World

Floods kill at least three in Cuba

Heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha flooded much of western Cuba on Friday, killing at least three people in Havana.

18 hours ago