Review: Wes Brown delivers on his soaring rendition of ‘Last Christmas’ by Wham!

Wes Brown. Photo Credit: Bjoern Kommerell

Hallmark actor Wes Brown charms on his stirring rendition of Wham!’s “Last Christmas.” Digital Journal has the recap.

Brown’s version of “Last Christmas” has a stunning piano-laden and cello accompaniment; moreover, he allows his rich, resonant voice to shine on this holiday classic. It is expressive, haunting, and all-around impressive. It will certainly strike a chord in the hearts of his listeners thanks to his velvet voice, which is smooth as silk.

This refreshing rendition of “Last Christmas” by Wes Brown garners an A rating. Well done.

From January 7 to 9, 2022, Brown will be a part of the RomaDrama Live! event in Palm Beach, Florida. To learn more about this upcoming event, visit its official homepage.

To learn more about Wes Brown, follow him on Instagram.

