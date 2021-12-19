Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Wes Brown delivers on his soaring rendition of ‘Last Christmas’ by Wham!

Hallmark actor Wes Brown charms on his stirring rendition of Wham!’s “Last Christmas.” Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

Wes Brown
Wes Brown. Photo Credit: Bjoern Kommerell
Wes Brown. Photo Credit: Bjoern Kommerell

Hallmark actor Wes Brown charms on his stirring rendition of Wham!’s “Last Christmas.” Digital Journal has the recap.

Brown’s version of “Last Christmas” has a stunning piano-laden and cello accompaniment; moreover, he allows his rich, resonant voice to shine on this holiday classic. It is expressive, haunting, and all-around impressive. It will certainly strike a chord in the hearts of his listeners thanks to his velvet voice, which is smooth as silk.

This refreshing rendition of “Last Christmas” by Wes Brown garners an A rating. Well done.

From January 7 to 9, 2022, Brown will be a part of the RomaDrama Live! event in Palm Beach, Florida. To learn more about this upcoming event, visit its official homepage.

To learn more about Wes Brown, follow him on Instagram.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Wes Brown back in June of 2020.

Wes Brown
Wes Brown. Photo Credit: Bjoern Kommerell
In this article:Actor, Event, Florida, hallmark, last christmas, Live, romadrama, Wes Brown, wham!
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

In New York, Omicron revives dark memories of a nightmarish 2020

The startlingly rapid spread of Covid-19's Omicron variant has raised grave concern across the US.

23 hours ago

Life

New York City becomes largest U.S. city to ban gas heat and stoves in new buildings

Gas will soon be a thing of the past in New York City, thanks to a bill passed on Wednesday by the City Council.

16 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Russian demands and NATO — How not to find any solutions

At face value, Russia’s demands on NATO are tension-raisers in the name of reducing tension.

13 hours ago
Dutch lock down as Europe intensifies Omicron response Dutch lock down as Europe intensifies Omicron response

World

Dutch lock down as Europe intensifies Omicron response

The Netherlands announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 cases.

24 hours ago