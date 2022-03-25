Review: Walker Hayes masterfully puts New York in a country state of mind

Walker Hayes. Photo Credit: Robert Chavers

On March 24, country star Walker Hayes headlined Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, as part of his “Fancy Like Tour,” for a great turnout of fans. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Country songstress MacKenzie Porter served as his opening act, who was able to warm up the stage for Hayes thanks to her crisp, crystalline vocals and elegant set, which included a cover of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and a killer version of “Thinking ‘Bout You,” her duet with country sensation Dustin Lynch.

Hayes took the stage at 8:55 p.m. and he was greeted with a raucous response from his fans in “The Big Apple.” He kicked off his set with ” Drinking Songs.” “What’s up, New York?” he asked, and after switching guitars, he broke into “Country Stuff.”

“How y’all doing? It feels good to be here,” he said. “Let’s go,” he exclaimed, and threw a cap out into the audience and sang “Beautiful,” while the fans were clapping and singing along with him. “Y’all sound so good,” he said, complimenting his New York fans.

During an irresistible and sassy version of “Delorean,” Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush made a cameo on-stage where they danced with Hayes towards the end.

“What’s up New York?” he asked. “Y’all feeling good. Thank you all. This is crazy. I am so honored to be here and to do this,” he said, effusively.

It was followed by the nonchalant Dollar Store, and he went on to pay homage to his wife, Laney, with the next two songs “Don’t Let Her” (which is a tribute to Laney’s heart) and “U Gurl” (where he tips his hat to Laney’s body).

“I bet y’all know this one,” he said, and continued with his breakthrough smash hit “You Broke Up With Me.”

“Any ’90s country fans in New York?” he asked, and the answer was a resounding “yes.” He immediately broke into “90’s Country,” which is this journalist’s all-time favorite Walker Hayes tune.

He serenaded a raw and acoustic, stripped-down version of “Your Girlfriend Goes,” which was sheer bliss.

Hayes expressed that writing songs for him is an “exhilarating” feeling. He went on to share the moving and inspirational story behind “Craig,” which moved many to tears, and he delivered a heartwarming rendition of the tune.

MacKenzie Porter returned back on stage with Hayes for a soaring “Halloween” duet, which was a real treat for all.

“Y’a’ll having a good time?” he asked, and the crowd was with him every step of the way.

He expressed his love for kids and their innocence and dedicated “Beckett” to his 10-year-old son.

Hayes through yet another cap into the crowd and went on to perform the rocking and edgy “Break the Internet.”

“Any Kenny Chesney fans out there?” he asked and sang “Shut Up Kenny” in his honor. Equally impressive was “Mind Candy,” as purple lights graced the stage.

“Black Sheep” was the tune that he claimed as one of his personal favorites, and after the infectious “AA,” Hayes closed his upbeat set with his No. 1 Grammy-nominated single “Fancy Like.”

“Absolutely wonderful show by Walker Hayes,” exclaimed DJ Sandra Dee. “It was nice to see kids with their parents all having a great time dancing! I was inspired by Walker’s stories in between songs. He is not only an incredible artist but father. I cannot wait to hear and see more from Walker Hayes.”

The Verdict

Overall, Walker Hayes was superb at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. He exuded a great deal of zest, charm, and charisma, and the audience loved him in return. Despite the pouring rain outside, it was a fun and entertaining country concert. MacKenzie Porter was a remarkable opening act in her own right.

Hayes is highly recommended seeing live whenever he comes to town. His live set at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York garnered an A rating.

For more information on Walker Hayes and his music, visit his official website.