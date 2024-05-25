Connect with us

Review: ‘Waiting in the Wings’ by Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton

“Waiting in the Wings” is a brand new children’s book by Dame Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton.
“Waiting in the Wings” is a brand new children’s book by Dame Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton.

In addition, the illustrations by EG Keller are vibrant, creative, and artistic; moreover, they help elevate this story to a higher level.

Most impressive was the fact that this book was inspired by true events. This is a poignant tale of a duck family that is “waiting in the wings” for their moment in the spotlight. It is rich in symbolism if one pays close attention.

The synopsis is: Mr. and Mrs. Puddleduck have found the perfect place to nest: a cozy planter by a theater in a sunny seaside village.

While Mrs. P is warming the eggs, Mr. P is drawn to the spellbinding songs, fabulous feathered costumes, and dazzling dances he’s secretly watching during rehearsals. He is even showing off some fancy new footwork to Mrs. P!

It turns out that he has been learning much more than how to put on a show. When the chicks begin hatching right by the roadside, it takes a chorus line of parading performers—and Mr. P’s clever choreography—to come to the rescue!

An Academy Award winner, Julie Andrews and her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton rightfully deserve to have another bestselling book under their belt with “Waiting in the Wings.” It has a feel-good and uplifting moral to it that is inspirational for all readers.

Dame Julie Andrews
Dame Julie Andrews. Photo Credit: David Rodgers

Folks and readers that enjoyed their previous children’s book “The Enchanted Symphony” are bound to find “Waiting in the Wings” to be a real treat and a dashing adventure.

The Verdict

Overall, “Waiting in the Wings” by Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton is a warm, heartfelt, and enchanting story from start to finish. This is a must for the kindie crowd and their families.

It is an endearing story that was based on a true tale of ducklings that stopped the traffic were able to dazzle a Long Island community, all the way to their “splashy” grand finale. The illustrations by EG Keller are sublime, which just lure the reader in from the first page.

It has a touching message for the entire family thanks to its verisimilitude and syntax. It would be ideal for a bedtime story, class read aloud, or a birthday present. “Waiting in the Wings” garners an A rating.

“Waiting in the Wings” is available on Amazon by clicking here.

