Review: Vivica A. Fox and Morgan Bradley star in ‘The Wrong Life Coach’

Vivica A. Fox in 'The Wrong Life Coach.' Photo Courtesy of Lifetime.

Actresses Vivica A. Fox and Morgan Bradley star in the new Lifetime TV drama “The Wrong Life Coach.”

In this drama, directed by David DeCoteau, a woman named Jordan (Morgan Bradley) hires a life coach to help mend her stressful life. Vivica A. Fox plays Tara Gerrity, Jordan’s new boss, and the job becomes more than she bargained for.

Rather than help her however, the life coach Liz Kimble (played by Allison McAtee), has her own agenda. Liz turns out to be psychotic, launches a full on campaign of terror, effectively ruining the woman’s life rather than fixing it.

Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts, Michael Paré, and Meredith Thomas also star in this film as Mr. Gordon, Detective Clover, and Rhonda Wilkes, respectively.

It turns out to be a wild and crazy mess between Jordan and Liz. This melodrama will certainly keep the audience engaged, as viewers await to see how things will pan out.

Everybody in the cast is noteworthy in this brand new Lifetime movie. Morgan Bradley is effervescent as Jordan, and she works well opposite Allison Mcatee’s portrayal of the villainous Liz Kimble. Hector David Jr. is Jordan’s voice of reason as Peter.

Of course, Vivica A. Fox will deliver her classic line like she does in every ending of “The Wrong…” film series, which she also produces. “The Wrong Life Coach” is another keeper that is worth checking out along with a bowl of popcorn.