Review: Vivica A. Fox and Jackée Harry star in their new Lifetime holiday movie

Vivica A. Fox. Photo Courtesy of Lifetime.

Vivica A. Fox and Jackée Harry star in their new Lifetime holiday movie “Make or Bake Christmas,” which premiered on Lifetime on December 1st.

Aside from Fox and Harry, it stars Jasmine Aivaliotis, Landon Moss, Meredith Thomas, and Corin Nemec. The film was directed by David DeCoteau.

The synopsis is: With Christmas fast approaching, Leslie (Vivica A. Fox), known for her expertise in all things domestic and top lifestyle brands, is looking to expand her business.

Leslie sets her sights on the bakery, Sugar Bakers, owned by Denise Sugarbaker (Emmy winner Jackée Harry) and run by her son, David (Landon Moss).

Determined to make a deal before the end of the year, Leslie sends one of her top employees, Emma (Jasmine Aivaliotis), to go undercover as a seasonal employee in order to convince them to sell.

Emma unexpectedly finds herself falling in love with the quaint bakery with its Christmas spirit, staff and especially, David. ‘Tis the Season to make or bake Christmas and discover everything sweet during the holidays, including love.

The Verdict

Overall, “Make or Bake Christmas” is a bundle of joy, laughs, mystery, and a great deal of fun. It will certainly keep the audience engaged and entertained for its entire duration.

Strong performances by Vivica A. Fox, Jasmine Aivaliotis, Landon Moss, and Jackée Harry give this movie its beating heart, and everyone in the ensemble cast is noteworthy in their own right, as they bring something unique to the table.

Landon Moss and Jasmine Aivaliotis have great onscreen chemistry, and the same holds true for Jon Briddell and Meredith Thomas as Adam and Sally respectively.

It will make people want to sing along with them (especially towards the end), and just enjoy a fun and sentimental ride. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.