Review: Vanessa Williams releases her new single ‘Legs (Keep Dancing)’

Vanessa Williams. Photo Credit: Mike Ruiz

Actress and singer Vanessa Williams released her new pop single “‘Legs (Keep Dancing),” and a new music video for the song.

This marks her first single and music video from her first pop album in 15 years.

“‘Legs (Keep Dancing)” was co-penned by songwriter and producer Chantry Johnson, songwriter Kjersti Long, and songwriter and producer Kipper Jones (who co-penned Williams’ early hits “The Comfort Zone” and “The Right Stuff”).

The song is mid-tempo, upbeat, liberating, and a great deal of fun. Williams allows her sultry, crystalline vocals shine on this tune; moreover, it is an anthem of female empowerment.

It has a retro ’80s disco vibe to it, which adds to its overall appeal. The contemporary radio airwaves ought to add it on their heavy rotation.

Presently, Williams is in rehearsals to star as fashion icon Miranda Priestly in the upcoming West End musical version of the hit feature film, “The Devil Wears Prada,” which features an original score by Sir Elton John and lyrics by Shania Taub.

“Legs (Keep Dancing)” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is worth checking out, and it garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about Vanessa Williams and her new music, check out her official website, and follow her on Instagram.