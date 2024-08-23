Review: Vanessa Williams releases her new album ‘Survivor’

Vanessa Williams. Photo Credit: Mike Ruiz.

On August 23rd, Vanessa Williams released her latest studio album “Survivor,” which is her first studio offering in 15 years.

It opens with the sultry “iLike Moonlight,” which instantly lures listeners in this eclectic collection, and it is followed by the upbeat and anthemic “Legs (Keep Dancing)” and the catchy dance tune “BOP!”

The title track “Survivor” is invigorating, and an ode of female empowerment. “La Costa” has a dreamy adult contemporary and jazz vibe to it, and she joins forces with Missael Mañon for “Vuelve,” which is a collaboration made in musical heaven.

Williams displays her blues-soaked vocals on the stirring “Junk Man,” and she is able to take listeners on a trip down memory lane with “Zaz Zuh Zaz.”

She tips her hat to the late but great Frank Sinatra with a smooth, crystalline rendition of “Come Dance with Me.”

The high-octane “Here’s to You” is this journalist’s personal favorite song on the record thanks to its uplifting electronic dance music (EDM) vibe.

After the sassy and laid-back “I See You,” it closes with the pristine and atmospheric ballad “Being Good Isn’t Good Enough” (about self-discovery) and a liberating remix of “Come Dance with Me” (808 BEACH Juke Box Mix) where she leaves her listeners wanting to hear more.

“Survivor” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Vanessa Williams is back stronger than ever with her “Survivor” album. Every track on here has its own identity, and she is able to shine as a vocalist, artist, and storyteller.

Prepare to be blown away, especially since it encompasses elements of pop, soft rock, indie, adult contemporary, jazz, blues, R&B/soul, and electronic dance music.

Ms. Williams proves that she is like fine wine, where she only gets better with age and experience.

There is something in this collection for everybody, and it should have Grammy written all over it. “Survivor” garners an A rating.

To learn more about music and entertainment star Vanessa Williams, check out her official website, and follow her on Instagram.