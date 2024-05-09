Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: ‘Unsung Hero’ is a new faith-based family movie

“Unsung Hero” is a new faith-based family film that was released via Lionsgate.
Markos Papadatos

Published

The cast of 'Unsung Hero'
The cast of 'Unsung Hero.' Photo Courtesy of Lionsgate.
The cast of 'Unsung Hero.' Photo Courtesy of Lionsgate.

“Unsung Hero” is a new faith-based family film that was released via Lionsgate.

The film stars Joel Smallbone (who directed and co-wrote it), Daisy Betts, Kirrilee Berger, Lucas Black, Candace Cameron Bure (who served as an executive producer), and five-time Emmy winner Jonathan Jackson (“General Hospital”), among others.

It is based on a true story, which follows David Smallbone (for King & Country’s Joel Smallbone) as he moves his family from Down Under to the States, searching for a brighter future after his successful music company collapses.

With nothing more than their seven children, suitcases, and their love of music, David and his pregnant wife Helen (Daisy Betts) set out to rebuild their lives.

Helen’s faith stands against all odds and inspires her husband and children to hold onto theirs.

Lucas Black and Candace Cameron Bure in 'Unsung Hero'
Lucas Black and Candace Cameron Bure in ‘Unsung Hero.’ Photo Courtesy of Lionsgate.

With their own dreams on hold, David and Helen begin to realize the musical prowess in their children, who would go on to become two of the most successful acts in Inspirational Music history: five-time Grammy award-winning artists for King & Country and Rebecca St. James.

Each character is given his or her own distinct characterization, and it shows that most actors are not afraid to try new things and step out of their comfort zones (such as Jonathan Jackson’s eccentric character Eddie DeGarmo, and Bure’s southern belle character Kay Albright… both of which underwent transformations for their roles).

For King & Country
For King & Country. Photo Credit: Jeremy Cowart

The movie is realistic and it highlights the trials, tribulations, and successes that most families go through, so people are able to relate to it on a personal, emotional, and spiritual level. Most importantly, “Unsung Hero” does not get too preachy.

In addition, the film’s musical score is quite stirring and impressive. The music soundtrack is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

This is a film that deserves to be on Great American Pure Flix, especially since it lives up to its message on faith, family, and country.

The Verdict

Overall, “Unsung Hero” is a poignant film with a lot of heart to it. This is a movie that will make people cry for joy in the end.

It illustrates the power of family, relationships, determination, and faith, and it will certainly motivate viewers to start dreaming big, and know that there is nothing they can’t accomplish (if they put their mind to it). “Unsung Hero” is worth checking out, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

In this article:candace cameron bure, Daisy Betts, faith, Family, Film, for king & country, jonathan jackson, lionsgate, Movie, unsung hero
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Business

Asian markets mixed as traders weigh rates outlook

Asian markets fluctuated Wednesday as the latest rally ran out of steam due to a lack of major catalysts.

16 hours ago
Toyota's earnings have been boosted by a weak yen and brisk sales, particularly of hybrid vehicles Toyota's earnings have been boosted by a weak yen and brisk sales, particularly of hybrid vehicles

Business

Toyota posts record yearly net income, revenue

Toyota's earnings have been boosted by a weak yen and brisk sales, particularly of hybrid vehicles - Copyright AFP Yuichi YAMAZAKIToyota said Wednesday that...

22 hours ago
AstraZeneca rapidly developed the successful Covid-19 jab during the coronavirus pandemic which erupted in the first half of 2020 AstraZeneca rapidly developed the successful Covid-19 jab during the coronavirus pandemic which erupted in the first half of 2020

Business

AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine as demand dives

AstraZeneca rapidly developed the successful Covid-19 jab during the coronavirus pandemic which erupted in the first half of 2020 - Copyright AFP Yuichi YAMAZAKIAnglo-Swedish...

18 hours ago
Trump, 77, is accused of falsifying business records to reimburse his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment to Daniels just days ahead of the 2016 election Trump, 77, is accused of falsifying business records to reimburse his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment to Daniels just days ahead of the 2016 election

World

Op-Ed: The law, sleaze, and futility — Doing America no favors, and it’s expensive

See any room for improvement?

4 hours ago