Review: Tyler Hynes and Hunter King star in ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’

Hunter King and Tyler Hynes. Photo Credit: Joshua Haines, Hallmark Media

Actors Tyler Hynes and Hunter King star in the new Hallmark film “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” which premiered on Saturday, November 30th.

This movie premiered one day after the Kansas City Chiefs’ home game, which took place on November 29th, thus coinciding with Black Friday.

Aside from Hynes and King, the cast features Jenna Bush Hager, Donna Kelce (Travis Kelce’s mother in her acting debut), Diedrich Bader, Megyn Price, Richard Riehle, Christine Ebersole, Richard Christy, and Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, as well as many standout Kansas City Chiefs players.

Hunter King plays Alana Higman, who is sure that her family’s lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team’s “Fan of the Year” contest.

Tyler Hynes stars as Derrick, the Director of Fan Engagement who is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two finalists.

As the pair spends time together, it’s clear there’s a spark between them but when her grandfather’s (Ed Begley Jr.) vintage Chiefs, good luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything that she believed about fate, destiny, and she even questions her future with Derrick… unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary.

Hunter King delivers a bubbly and exuberant acting performance as Alana, while Tyler Hynes is smooth and suave as Derrick; moreover, it is evident that Hynes’ talent knows no limit.

They have great chemistry together, and they are sensational in bringing their characters to life.

Without giving too much away, this is a poignant rom-com that needs to be experienced by the entire family.

The Verdict

Overall, “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” a captivating movie from start to finish that will certainly change the rom-com game this holiday season. It had a different story theme to it, where it allows fate to call their plays.

It is a fitting film to watch after the Kansas City Chiefs’ home game, and after a lengthy Thanksgiving weekend.

It is highly recommended for both NFL (especially those that love the Kansas City Chief) and Hallmark fans alike. “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” is feel-good escapism, and it garners an A rating.