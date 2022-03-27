Connect with us

Review: Tyler Christopher tugs at the heartstrings in moving ‘MB State of Mind’ podcast episode

Tyler Christopher tugs at the heartstrings in the new moving “MB State of Mind” podcast episode, which was released on Sunday, March 27.

Published

Tyler Christopher and Maurice Benard
Tyler Christopher and Maurice Benard. Photo Courtesy of MB State of Mind.
Tyler Christopher and Maurice Benard. Photo Courtesy of MB State of Mind.

Emmy award-winning actor Tyler Christopher tugs at the heartstrings in the new moving “MB State of Mind” podcast episode, which was released on Sunday, March 27.

Particularly impressive about Tyler Christopher is that he is one of only three actors to ever win the coveted Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series” for “General Hospital,” along with Anthony Geary (eight-time winner) and Maurice Benard (three-time winner).

Aside from his acting work on “General Hospital,” he also played Stefan DiMera on “Days of Our Lives.”

Christopher opened up about fatherhood and being bipolar. He was candid about his alcoholism, battling addiction, his traumatic brain injury, as well as the brief time when he found himself homeless; moreover, it is safe to say that he has found redemption and Christopher is living every day to the fullest.

Their entire intimate and poignant conversation may be heard below.

By the end of this podcast episode on mental health, the viewer will be tempted to have the Kleenex ready and give Tyler Christopher a virtual hug. Christopher deserves to be commended for his brevity for sharing his complex story, and for not being afraid to be raw and vulnerable.

Kudos to Maurice Benard for outdoing himself once again, for giving Tyler Christopher a platform to open up, and for being an empathetic listener. They are both bound to make a positive impact on many people’s lives, as they underscore the importance of mental health.

For more information on “Maurice Benard State of Mind,” visit its official website, and follow the podcast on its Instagram page.

