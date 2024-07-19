Review: ‘Twisters’ is adrenaline-charged from start to finish

A scene from 'Twisters' courtesy of Universal Pictures

‘Twisters’ is the energetic sequel to the ‘90s tornado picture, introducing a new generation of enthusiastic storm chasers.

It’s difficult not to be fascinated by the natural world. From countless distinct and inexplicable species to weather phenomena that still defies our full understanding, the planet is full of wonders that inspire human curiosity. Some of those people take their enthusiasm to the next level, turning their interest into diversions or passion projects, or even pursuing careers that allow them to dedicate their lives to these activities full time. Storm chasers often range from thrill seekers and hobbyists to researchers and scientists looking for answers. In Twisters, an unprecedented series of cyclones brings everyone to tornado alley.

Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her friends have a great idea that could save countless lives — they think they can chemically dissipate an active tornado. However, putting the theory into practice ends with tragic results. Five years later, Kate has moved from Oklahoma to New York and is putting her skills to work for the national weather service. When her old friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) asks her to come home to help him realize their dream of demystifying tornadoes and saving lives, she can’t refuse. But things have changed, from Kate’s courageousness to the increased interest in storm chasing, which now includes YouTube star and “tornado wrangler,” Tyler (Glen Powell).

This is a sequel to the original film, Twister, released in 1996, which has an unexpected cult following by fans who wholeheartedly love the picture. From its ability to take viewers into extreme weather to its collection of peculiar characters, it became beloved by audiences around the world. And although there isn’t a direct connection between the movies, there is a nod to the experiment at its centre with the appearance of Dorothy and their shared desire to better understand tornadoes. Moreover, the new film’s improved special effects adds authenticity to the storms and cyclones, continuing the franchises thrilling legacy and maintaining a quality that exceeds its lower quality spin-offs.

From the opening scene, this movie is exciting and pulls no punches when representing the sheer awesomeness and destructive power of these tornadoes. But it also captures the allure of storm chasing, depicting the adrenaline rush through high energy performances and a country rock soundtrack. Then it juxtaposes that vigour with the solemn aftermath of casualties and devastation as the characters rarely miss an opportunity to try to help survivors. Thus, it’s interesting that a movie that seems so concerned with humanity never mentions that one of the likely causes of the increased storm activity is climate change, as filmmakers cite a desire not to lecture audiences. However, there’s a difference between stating the obvious and conspicuously avoiding the subject all together.

Powell exudes masculine charisma, charming everyone he meets — virtually or in-person — but coming back down to earth in more intimate situations. His energy is infectious, jumping off the screen at all the right moments. However, Tyler’s insistence on calling Kate a “city girl,” actively ignoring her distinct Southern accent is one of the script’s few annoyances. Nonetheless, Edgar-Jones carries her part well, gradually working through Kate’s PTSD, while leading the narrative’s scientific charge. Fun fact: the film was shot in Oklahoma and many of the background actors were real storm chasers, abandoning the shoot to follow extreme weather patterns when they developed nearby.

Director: Lee Isaac Chung

Starring: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos