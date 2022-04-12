Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Tristan Rogers is featured on Maurice Benard’s MB ‘State of Mind’

Acclaimed actor Tristan Rogers (“General Hospital”) is spotlighted on Maurice Benard’s MB State of Mind podcast on mental health.

Published

Tristan Rogers in 'Studio City'
Tristan Rogers in 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City.'
Tristan Rogers in 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City.'

Acclaimed actor Tristan Rogers (“General Hospital”) is spotlighted on Maurice Benard’s MB State of Mind podcast on mental health.

Particularly impressive about this episode was that it was more of a “storytelling” and “fun” episode where Benard learned many things from veteran actor Tristan Rogers, who has played the iconic role of Robert Scorpio since 1980.

Rogers revealed that he hails from Melbourne, Australia. Aside from playing Robert Scorpio, he also portrayed Colin Atkinson on “The Young and The Restless.”

Most recently, Rogers won a Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series” for his role as Doc in the hit Amazon Prime digital drama series “Studio City.”

Rogers was candid about growing up in Australia. “I had a really good childhood,” he admitted. “At the time, we were living in a pretty lousy area. Now, in that area, you can’t get an outhouse for less than three million dollars, it’s the area to live in now.”

The Australian native opened up about his journey where he played drums in a band, to acting, to becoming a DJ before making the trip to Los Angeles and joining the cast of “General Hospital.”

Rogers revealed that he first auditioned in Australia in a lobby with a janitor flopping the hook with a mop, and he watched.

They spoke about his early days at “General Hospital,” working with the great Anthony Geary, Genie Francis, as well as Jack Wagner, and he also mentioned romancing Elizabeth Taylor. “Elizabeth Taylor was wonderful to work with,” Rogers said and recalled the moment she wanted to run lines with him.

When Rogers auditioned for “General Hospital,” he has no idea how big the show was, and he was under the impression that it was going to be a two-day role. “I did five readings, in five different days, and finally they told me that ‘I got the job,’ and I came the next day for a wardrobe fitting,” he said.

Rogers shared that his character was “suspicious” of Anthony Geary’s character and then he rescues him from the throws of the Cassadines. They also addressed the famous “Luke and Laura wedding” in 1981.

During the ’80s era, Rogers acknowledged that his character was “very recognizable,” but it really all changed after 1982.

Their entire informed conversation may be seen below.

It is evident that with this “State of Mind” episode, their virtual audience was in the presence of greatness, the presence of daytime icon Tristan Rogers.

For more information on “Maurice Benard State of Mind,” visit its official website, and follow the podcast on its Instagram page.

In this article:Actor, Elizabeth taylor, General hospital, mb state of mind, Mental health, Podcast, Robert Scorpio, Tristan Rogers
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Shanghai lockdown proving everybody wrong as global commercial hub paralysed

The huge lockdown, which has required 26 million people to stay home has become unworkable.

21 hours ago
Nearly 50 wounded and elderly patients were transported from the east in a hospital train by medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Nearly 50 wounded and elderly patients were transported from the east in a hospital train by medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF)

World

Austria leader to meet Putin as Ukraine braces for eastern offensive

Nearly 50 wounded and elderly patients were transported from the east in a hospital train by medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) - Copyright...

15 hours ago

World

Biden cracks down on hard-to-trace ‘ghost guns’

President Joe Biden will announce new measures cracking down on so-called "ghost guns" on Monday, with an executive order.

13 hours ago
Oleksii Yeromin, wrapped in a Ukrainian flag, hugs a refugee as they cross the San Ysidro PedWest port of entry along the US-Mexico border between Tijuana, Baja California, and the US on April 8, 2022 in San Ysidro, California Oleksii Yeromin, wrapped in a Ukrainian flag, hugs a refugee as they cross the San Ysidro PedWest port of entry along the US-Mexico border between Tijuana, Baja California, and the US on April 8, 2022 in San Ysidro, California

Life

Embracing Ukrainians at the US-Mexico border

Wearing a hat and carrying a blue and yellow Ukrainian flag, the 43-year-old is the first face that many Ukrainians see as they cross...

20 hours ago