Review: Tristan Rogers is featured on Maurice Benard’s MB ‘State of Mind’

Tristan Rogers in 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City.'

Acclaimed actor Tristan Rogers (“General Hospital”) is spotlighted on Maurice Benard’s MB State of Mind podcast on mental health.

Particularly impressive about this episode was that it was more of a “storytelling” and “fun” episode where Benard learned many things from veteran actor Tristan Rogers, who has played the iconic role of Robert Scorpio since 1980.

Rogers revealed that he hails from Melbourne, Australia. Aside from playing Robert Scorpio, he also portrayed Colin Atkinson on “The Young and The Restless.”

Most recently, Rogers won a Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series” for his role as Doc in the hit Amazon Prime digital drama series “Studio City.”

Rogers was candid about growing up in Australia. “I had a really good childhood,” he admitted. “At the time, we were living in a pretty lousy area. Now, in that area, you can’t get an outhouse for less than three million dollars, it’s the area to live in now.”

The Australian native opened up about his journey where he played drums in a band, to acting, to becoming a DJ before making the trip to Los Angeles and joining the cast of “General Hospital.”

Rogers revealed that he first auditioned in Australia in a lobby with a janitor flopping the hook with a mop, and he watched.

They spoke about his early days at “General Hospital,” working with the great Anthony Geary, Genie Francis, as well as Jack Wagner, and he also mentioned romancing Elizabeth Taylor. “Elizabeth Taylor was wonderful to work with,” Rogers said and recalled the moment she wanted to run lines with him.

When Rogers auditioned for “General Hospital,” he has no idea how big the show was, and he was under the impression that it was going to be a two-day role. “I did five readings, in five different days, and finally they told me that ‘I got the job,’ and I came the next day for a wardrobe fitting,” he said.

Rogers shared that his character was “suspicious” of Anthony Geary’s character and then he rescues him from the throws of the Cassadines. They also addressed the famous “Luke and Laura wedding” in 1981.

During the ’80s era, Rogers acknowledged that his character was “very recognizable,” but it really all changed after 1982.

Their entire informed conversation may be seen below.

It is evident that with this “State of Mind” episode, their virtual audience was in the presence of greatness, the presence of daytime icon Tristan Rogers.

